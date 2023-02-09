St. Louis Drive-In serving up amazing Hawaii comfort food for decades

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Louis Drive-In and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Louis Drive-In, visit http://facebook.com/stlouisdrivein.

Craving Hawaii comfort food but don’t know where to go? You need to head down to St. Louis Drive-In to try their ono food! The local eatery has been serving up delicious bentos and plate lunches for decades, and has seen amazing support and loyalty from the community for generations. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson headed down to the iconic Hawaii favorite to check out all the amazing grindz!