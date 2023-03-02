Bluehost Review 2023 - Is It the Fastest Hosting Service?

One of the first web hosting firms is Bluehost. Since its inception in 1996, it has grown to become the most recognized brand name in WordPress. They’re a web server that WordPress itself recommends.

Choosing Bluehost as your web host won't cause your website to slow down, no matter how many people visit it. This is shown by several stress tests on websites hosted by the company, which consistently avoid crashing even when a large number of users access the site simultaneously.

You may phone, email, or utilize live chat to contact the helpful people at Bluehost customer service when you need assistance. The Bluehost customer service staff is available at all times.

Bluehost Review from Our Experts

One of the top web hosting businesses in the world, it’s also one that WordPress recommends. It's also one of the largest corporations in the globe and it’s perfect for novices as well as small, medium, and big enterprises since it offers round-the-clock Bluehost.

See whether it’s really the best option for you by reading the in-depth evaluation that our expert panel has created.

For this detailed study, we will analyze their assertions by carrying out a thorough inquiry and using the measuring systems that are regularly employed in the industry.

We'll look at a number of topics, including the following:

Dependability: Is your website going to remain accessible 365 days a year, seven days a week?

Is your website going to remain accessible 365 days a year, seven days a week? Customer support: Is Bluehost customer service dependable when I need immediate assistance with my website?

Speed: Using Bluehost, how soon can your website load? By seeing how soon their server replies, we can gauge their speed.

Pricing: Does Bluehost offer the most cost-effective prices in the market? Are there any current discounts that can help you save money?

Features: Do they provide all the tools you'll need to create your website?

Performance: How does Bluehost perform under heavy load? We'll put it through a stress test to evaluate how it handles pressure.

The benefits and drawbacks of utilizing Bluehost will be discussed in this last section of our evaluation. If you prefer not to read the entire evaluation, you can find the summary scoring and our overall assessment below.

Bluehost Review: A Summary

1.48 ms is the average load time

Yes, free SSL is offered

WordPress with one click: Yes

Yes, a free domain is available

Grade for performance: A+

Response time typical: 1.26 milliseconds

Bluehost Customer Service: Live chat, phone, and knowledge base

We came to the conclusion that they’re a dependable, quick, cost-effective hosting provider with friendly Bluehost customer service accessible 24/7. Because of this, we believe them to be among the top WordPress hosting providers, and we advise you to use them.

Let's begin our detailed examination of their web hosting offerings so you can make a well-informed choice.

Bluehost Review: The Best Web Hosting Services Comparison

We have recognized it as being one of the top web hosting providers available after 2 weeks of rigorous testing. This testing included creating a website, using the service, speaking with Bluehost customer service representatives, and doing uptime and performance tests over a period of thirty days.

Although they have been overtaken by other service providers, it’s still a fantastic option and the one we suggest most if you're searching for something like a free drag-and-drop website builder for novices that integrates with WordPress.

If what you're looking for isn't absolutely necessary, there could be a better method to achieve it. Visit our top recommendations to find out how we ranked the items, read our in-depth evaluations written by experts who have tried the products, and decide which one is right for you based on your needs - including our Bluehost customer service.

Bluehost Review: Details

Let's begin by examining the business, shall we?

Today, it’s regarded as being among the most well-liked and prosperous providers of website hosting. The company was founded in 1996. Over 2 million websites use it as their foundation right now. Bluehost and the WordPress community have had a close relationship for a long period of time. In fact, WordPress.org has officially recognized them as a preferred web hosting provider since 2006.

They’re absolutely delighted to support open-source, free software such as WordPress and they have excellent hosting facilities as well as excellent customer service.

Bluehost Review: Pros & Cons

Each of the top web hosting companies offers a number of advantages and disadvantages. Some of them are adaptable, while others are unavoidable.

Below is a list of both Bluehost's benefits and drawbacks.

Pros

User-friendly: You can access functions fast and easily with the redesigned cPanel.

You can access functions fast and easily with the redesigned cPanel. Reliability: They keep a considerable quantity of websites running without any extended periods of inactivity.

They keep a considerable quantity of websites running without any extended periods of inactivity. Flexible: Numerous databases, including PostgreSQL, Perl, CGI-BIN, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, MySQL, and many more, are available. Website scripts for social media, blogs, email lists, Joomla, Drupal, message boards, and Tikiwiki are just a few examples of the many free ones available.

Numerous databases, including PostgreSQL, Perl, CGI-BIN, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, MySQL, and many more, are available. Website scripts for social media, blogs, email lists, Joomla, Drupal, message boards, and Tikiwiki are just a few examples of the many free ones available. Free domain: For the initial year after registration, you’re given a free domain name.

For the initial year after registration, you’re given a free domain name. Free CDN + SSL: In order to protect against malicious software and enhance safety, Cloudflare Content Delivery Network is awarded to each website at no cost, alongside a complimentary SSL certificate.

In order to protect against malicious software and enhance safety, Cloudflare Content Delivery Network is awarded to each website at no cost, alongside a complimentary SSL certificate. Finest Hosting: If you have the money, Bluehost is thought to provide the finest WordPress hosting.

If you have the money, Bluehost is thought to provide the finest WordPress hosting. Hidden Costs: There are no unforeseen costs when you register for your account.

There are no unforeseen costs when you register for your account. Safe: Offers some of the top security tools available.

Offers some of the top security tools available. Pricing: Most customers can afford their hosting plans, particularly those who are just getting started.

Most customers can afford their hosting plans, particularly those who are just getting started. Speed: Most customers agree that Bluehost is speedy. Your website will operate much more effectively if you include CloudFlare.

Most customers agree that Bluehost is speedy. Your website will operate much more effectively if you include CloudFlare. All of their programs come with a 30-day assurance of a full refund.

Cons

Expensive: Despite the fact that the WordPress plans' characteristics are excellent, their prices are high when compared to those of many rivals' strategies. For instance, Inmotion offers a fantastic product that costs as little as $2.95 a month.

Despite the fact that the WordPress plans' characteristics are excellent, their prices are high when compared to those of many rivals' strategies. For instance, Inmotion offers a fantastic product that costs as little as $2.95 a month. Upselling Extras: The company will likely try to get you to purchase more than you need when you register. However, if you don't need them, you can easily turn off SiteLock and any other extras.

The company will likely try to get you to purchase more than you need when you register. However, if you don't need them, you can easily turn off SiteLock and any other extras. Renewal fees that are more than average: They charge more to reinstate a free domain name.

Bluehost Review: Performance Tests

You should pay close attention to speed since it’s the most important performance indicator. Your website's visibility and search engine ranking are both impacted by it. A site's conversion rate may decrease by 7% if it takes one second more to load, according to studies. If you’re even three seconds late, your firm might suffer a 50% loss.

Let's check your website's performance and how fast Bluehost can load it.

Speed Test Results

To ensure your website runs quickly, you should opt for a fast web hosting provider. To gauge the speed of Bluehost, we conducted a trial on a dummy website.

To construct a sample of our website, we used WordPress and the Twenty Twenty theme. We added fictitious elements, such as photographs, while creating the design. Afterward, we utilized Pingdom to measure the website's speed.

The following are the results of our experiments:

We found that the loading time of our testing site was significantly faster than two seconds, even without using caching plugins or other performance-enhancing methods. Although the performance test was conducted in an area without high traffic, it was not enough.

To check how the servers would handle a rise in website visitors, we used K6 (formerly known as LoadImpact) to send virtual users (VU) to our testing site. To see how well the server could take care of queries from multiple connections simultaneously, we added up to a hundred people progressively.

The green line on the page demonstrates the number of concurrent virtual users, whereas the blue one represents the amount of time it requires for the server to completely load. Even when there was a huge amount of traffic, the server's load stayed stable all through the test.

The results from this experiment indicate that Bluehost is a suitable choice if you're looking for a website that loads quickly. Moreover, the service was never disconnected during our testing.

Most hosting suppliers guarantee 99.99% uptime. We set up an observation system to check the uptime on our test account. For more information regarding the availability of Bluehost's servers, please reach out to Bluehost customer service.

Server Response Time

To evaluate the speed of loading web pages across a connection to a live site, you can use Pingdom or other comparable instruments. It also has visuals that take a much longer time to load as compared to plain text.

We were able to get a more accurate server response period by utilizing another program known as Bitcatcha. This program allows you to measure a server's response time without having to transfer any data. We found out that the server from American Bluehost responded in under a second. In other cases, the response time was slightly longer, but it was still much slower than a second.

In case most of the website visitors are from the United States, it will be beneficial. Although, if a larger proportion of your viewers is located overseas, you should think about moving your server there.

Bluehost Review: Pricing Plans and Features

Bluehost provides hosting solutions that are tailored to the size and budget of any enterprise. These plans include cloud hosting, managed WordPress hosting, VPSS, dedicated servers, shared hosting, WooCommerce hosting, and additional services.

Let's examine the features and advantages of the hosting plans offered by the service.

Shared Hosting

If you're expecting a relatively small number of website visitors, shared hosting is the ideal option when launching a website. This kind of hosting requires your website to use the server's resources in conjunction with other websites.

Cloud hosting makes the shared hosting package more dependable. If the initial server is not working properly or if your website sees an unusually high amount of traffic, you can move your website to a separate server quickly by taking advantage of multiple cloud servers.

Breakdown of Bluehost’s Shared Hosting Plans

People who are just starting out with their websites may choose a shared hosting plan from Bluehost that suits their requirements. Customers have a choice of four pricing tiers at which to buy their shared plan.

Let's examine the various pricing tiers and their individual features.

Basic : The standard plan allows you to host only a single website, with one major domain and up to 25 subdomains. It comes with 50 GB of storage on a high-performance solid-state drive, along with five email accounts that each have 100 MB of disk space. Initially, you will have to make a payment of $2.75 each month. If you plan to keep the account, you must pay a fee of $8.99.

: The standard plan allows you to host only a single website, with one major domain and up to 25 subdomains. It comes with 50 GB of storage on a high-performance solid-state drive, along with five email accounts that each have 100 MB of disk space. Initially, you will have to make a payment of $2.75 each month. If you plan to keep the account, you must pay a fee of $8.99. Plus : With the Plus plan, you can host an unrestricted quantity of websites simultaneously, plus you get full space and bandwidth. Additionally, you can create an infinite amount of email addresses. The initial cost is $4.95 per month, but after the first term, you must pay a monthly fee of USD 11.99 to maintain your account.

: With the Plus plan, you can host an unrestricted quantity of websites simultaneously, plus you get full space and bandwidth. Additionally, you can create an infinite amount of email addresses. The initial cost is $4.95 per month, but after the first term, you must pay a monthly fee of USD 11.99 to maintain your account. Choice Plus : The Plus plan has a variety of additional features that are also part of the Choice Plus plan. These features include free domain privacy, and daily CodeGuard automatic backups, which are estimated to be worth more than $80 per annum. For the initial subscription period, the payment for the plan is $5.45 monthly. When the term is renewed, the cost increases to $16.99 per month.

: The Plus plan has a variety of additional features that are also part of the Choice Plus plan. These features include free domain privacy, and daily CodeGuard automatic backups, which are estimated to be worth more than $80 per annum. For the initial subscription period, the payment for the plan is $5.45 monthly. When the term is renewed, the cost increases to $16.99 per month. Pro: The price of the plan will be increased to $23.99 each month instead of the current rate of $13.95. This plan offers the same advantages as the higher tier plans, in addition to having a separate IP address.

You can choose one of these alternatives if you're launching a website. As your website becomes more popular, you may upgrade to a hosting package with extra features. Nevertheless, every pricing plan includes a free domain name for an entire year, a complimentary SSL certificate, exclusive templates, a free content delivery network (CDN), and 24/7 Bluehost customer service.

You may have an unlimited number of sites and solid-state drive storage with the Plus, Choice Plus, and Pro plans, all of which include a free month of Office 365.

WooCommerce Hosting

Bluehost has a selection of web hosting packages for businesses of all sizes and financial capabilities. Among their options are shared hosting, virtual private servers, dedicated servers, cloud hosting, managed WordPress hosting, WooCommerce hosting, and more.

WordPress Hosting

Their hosting plans for WordPress have been tailored specifically for WordPress websites from the start. It’s optimized to work with the platform and can even protect your WordPress website from common security threats.

A better option than shared WordPress hosting is virtual private server (VPS) hosting, which allows you to divide up resources in a shared environment.

If you opt for a dedicated server, you will gain access to all of its features. The downside of this is that you will be responsible for administering the server.

It’s a simple process to install WordPress on Bluehost as it only requires a single click. Furthermore, their hosting control panel has a user-friendly interface, which makes it easy for you to manage your hosting, create databases, and do other administrative tasks.

Bluehost customer service is made even easier with the control center that’s provided to users. Furthermore, a tailor-made cPanel hosting interface is used to access more advanced functionalities.

Bluehost Review: Offerings

Up to this point, you should have a thorough knowledge of the expenses associated with Bluehost's hosting services. But that isn't the only thing they provide - it also has a variety of other services to offer.

Hosting

You shouldn't be surprised that shared hosting is Bluehost's most widely used hosting option. Shared hosting is a great option for newcomers since it makes it simple to launch your website. When compared to other hosting options, Bluehost's shared hosting is superior, mostly due to the company's free SSL certificate and complimentary domain name agreement.

This, in my opinion, is what matters most. However, it accomplishes the task at hand, which is to host your site on a server on which it will coexist with other sites that are comparable to yours.

Shared hosting could be the least expensive choice when you first launch your website, but as your company expands, you won't want to continue using this hosting.

As a result, hosting is available for both virtual and dedicated private servers. There are two effective methods to host a website: dedicated hosting, which is a more dependable alternative, and virtual private server hosting, which provides you with more power, flexibility, and control.

Online Stores

If you've already decided to use WordPress with WooCommerce as your e-commerce platform, selecting between the Regular and Premium store hosting levels may be all that's required to get your online store up and running.

If you want your store to have a powerful payment processing system that’s pre-installed with numerous metrics and the ability to do crucial store backups, you should think about selecting the Regular plan, which costs $15.95 a month.

It's possible that your business is more intricate than just a storefront listing your goods. If you wish to take membership payments or conduct online reservations and appointment scheduling, the Premium tier is a highly dependable e-commerce alternative.

If you want to locate an online shop with a variety of areas and features, this is a great place to start. I would rather pay a little more money to acquire all the Premium features if I required one of them but didn't have them because I was attempting to save a few bucks.

Live WordPress Support

Customers may get individualized instruction and guidance on how to create, maintain, and administer any WordPress website with Blue Sky, a service provided by Bluehost. Blue Sky is accessible to users.

The first month of live WordPress support is $29 USD. For things like access to SEO tools, assistance with content optimization, mobile optimization, as well as on-demand ticket support and backup assistance, the price may go up to $149 per month.

Professional Marketing Services

In addition to hosting websites, Bluehost also offers a service that may assist your company with branding and marketing. You'll have more time to spend on growing your company and increasing your income.

The four most important services that it provides in this area are listed below:

Your website will be enhanced by SEO services, which will also aid in keyword concentration

Assistance with all facets of website upkeep, including design, promotion, and content creation

Services for pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and advice on how to increase client traffic

Assistance with website migration, including one-on-one sessions to assess your website both before and after the migration

On their website, it’s not possible to learn the cost of their services. To find out the rate and obtain information about their support, one needs to get in contact with Bluehost customer service.

WordPress Hosting with Website Builder

No more strange websites! Nearly 94% of visitors abandon websites with bad visual design, according to research. A cutting-edge visual editor with a drag-and-drop user interface is the Bluehost Website Builder. Now more than ever, creating web pages is quick and simple.

What alternatives are there to think about? You must first search for a top-notch free theme or purchase one. You would then have to modify it to suit your requirements. The end consequence of utilizing one of the themes is that it will seem quite identical to another unless you’re an experienced WordPress user.

Refund Policy

With all of its plans, Bluehost offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You will get a complete refund if you cancel during the first 1 month of your membership.

After that period, you won't be eligible for a refund for any unused portion of your scheduled time if you decide to cancel your hosting plan. The cash you spent on the domain name cannot be refunded.

Bluehost Review: Bluehost Customer Service

When you need help, it’s important to turn to a reliable web hosting provider such as Bluehost customer service. They will be there for you when you need it.

Bluehost offers a broad selection of articles, step-by-step instructions, and video tutorials as part of its extensive knowledge base. These can be especially useful for those new to the platform and are often enough to solve the most common problems.

Sometimes, you may need to contact a specific person for further assistance. Bluehost customer service is accessible 24/7 by phone or live chat. This is an excellent resource if you need urgent help from technical experts and can be accessed with just a few clicks.

Bluehost customer service has made the decision to prioritize live chat support and telephone assistance, which have a more personalized approach, and thus have done away with their ticket-based help system. Bluehost customer service offers a ticket-based aid option that could be attractive to certain customers, as it’s a great option when a problem can't be fixed in one session of online chat or telephone support.

Bluehost Review: Conclusion

Regardless of whether you have gone through our review, you may still be uncertain about utilizing Bluehost to host your site. Numerous websites constantly rate it as the top web hosting organization. To make website creation easier, they offer a wide selection of hosting choices, which incorporate numerous helpful elements.

Bluehost customer service is available 24/7 and offers educated and experienced support. They offer sensible beginning plans that can be modified to any financial plan, which is the most important thing.

Enrolling with Bluehost's shared hosting plan is a great decision if you’re simply beginning. It offers all that you need to complete the job, and it’s budget-friendly. Your hosting plan can be effortlessly changed to fit the size of your website.

Bluehost Review: FAQs

This extensive examination of Bluehost's web hosting services was designed to incorporate all of the features the company provides. We have listed a few of the most commonly asked questions by our customers about Bluehost and our answers to them.

Can One Create an E-commerce Site Using Bluehost and WooCommerce?

Certainly, you’re able to use Bluehost as one of the premier hosting services available for WooCommerce. Their starter package includes everything necessary to get your online shop up and running.

However, you should keep in mind that if your business starts to gain more customers, adjustments will need to be made straight away. We’re confident that you should have enough money saved up to pay for the upgrade.

Would You Advise a Beginner to Use Bluehost?

Bluehost is the most convenient WordPress hosting service for novices. Joining the service will automatically set up WordPress for you. Additionally, a user-friendly control panel lets you manage your hosting account without any issues.

For further support, you can get access to detailed instructions, articles, and video tutorials. If necessary, you can reach out to Bluehost customer service experts via live chat or telephone.

Is Bluehost Capable of Managing a Large Number of Visitors Simultaneously?

These programs are ideal for small businesses and websites that are just starting out. During our testing, the web hosting services could handle the equivalent of 100 virtual users' worth of traffic with no slowdown.

You can use these packages to manage both expected and unexpected traffic boosts, even though a large portion of the server's capacity is still not being used. If you anticipate a significant rise in visitor numbers, you should think about upgrading your hosting package.

What Are the Advantages of Utilizing Bluehost for Hosting a WordPress Website?

With its huge presence in the hosting industry, WordPress highly recommends Bluehost. They have an in-depth knowledge of the WordPress community and its requirements. Their platform is tailored for WordPress sites to ensure optimal performance. With WordPress experts on board, you can be assured that your website will be in good hands.

Is a Credit Card Needed to Register With Bluehost?

Bluehost happily accepts credit cards for payment; however, customers can choose from other payment methods when finalizing their purchase, such as PayPal, rather than using a credit card.

Is Bluehost a Better Choice for Hosting Than Godaddy?

Instead of GoDaddy, we recommend it as they provide outstanding Bluehost. The My Sites dashboard is easier to understand for those new to the process, and the cost is more affordable for small enterprises.

How Does Bluehost Compare to Other Web Hosts, Such as Siteground, and Hostgator?

When assessing SiteGround, HostGator, and Bluehost, it’s important to consider the various advantages and drawbacks. The cheapest hosting option is Bluehost.

As opposed to SiteGround, Bluehost supplies better value for your money. The $2.75 monthly choice comes with a free domain. On the other hand, SiteGround's plans start at $4.99 a month and do not incorporate complementary elements.

On the other hand, SiteGround has a greater level of security and faster loading speeds. To get more information, check out our comparison of Bluehost, SiteGround, and WP Engine.

You'll find that Bluehost and HostGator's hosting services are similar in various elements such as computational power, capability, site migration tools, pricing, and more. Also, Bluehost is more like shared hosting providers such as Inmotion Hosting or Dreamhost. We think that since Bluehost has made hefty investments in its WordPress website builder platform, it delivers a superior user interface to its rivals.

Where Are Bluehost's Servers Located?

Bluehost's data center is located in Utah, USA, and is housed in an enormous 50,000-square-foot building.

Which Bluehost Plan Do You Think I Should Buy?

If you're at the start of creating a website, blog, or online store, we strongly suggest starting off with the basic plan. This should be sufficient for a beginner website, and you can always add more features when you're ready.

