2023’s Best Psychics from Top-rated Psychic Reading Websites for Guidance

All of us are guided by spirits as we embark on the journey of life.

But the distractions of the physical realm don’t always let us tune in to the messages sent by these guides.

Thankfully, there are skilled online psychics who can channel the messages for us.

We reviewed 10 places that offer the best psychics at low prices. First on our list is Kasamba, delivering reliable psychic readings with hundreds of tarot readers, mediums, and more.

Best Online Psychics - First Look

Kasamba - Best psychics overall (70% OFF) Psychic Source - Best for family questions (just $1/min) Keen - Attract money in your life ($1.99 for 10 min) AskNow - See what the future holds for you Oranum - Psychic readings via 24/7 live stream MysticSense - Dream analyses Meet Your Psychic - 100s of life coaches Purple Garden - Connect with your deeper self PathForward - Unique subscriptions from $24.99 Bitwine - Get help to overcome grief

1. Kasamba - Best Psychic Website Overall

Kasamba has been in the business for more than 20 years. Millions of loyal clients that get accurate psychic readings can vouch for their best online psychic reading services, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

Kasamba’s Services

Kasamba is best known for readings about love, relationships, and soulmates. If you’re struggling with a relationship, Kasamba can help you out of the romance rut.

Astrology, cartomancy, crystal reading, and numerology are the best online psychic reading services that are well-loved by the Kasamba community. Select the topic and tools you want your psychic to use for the most compatible psychic matches.

They have categories of marriage, affairs, soulmate connections, and more:

Dream Interpretation

Psychic Medium Readings

Crystal Healing

Career Counseling

Remote Viewing and Communication

Energy Work

Chinese and Vedic Astrology Readings

Reiki Readings

>> See 30+ Categories at Kasamba >>

How It Works

You can create an account on Kasamba by providing a username, email, and password. To complete your profile, type up your personal information and contact details.

Choose from their online psychics using the buttons on top of the homepage for specific services. These online psychics went through strict verification guidelines before they could be one of Kasamba’s partners.

The available payment methods are credit cards, PayPal, and Google Pay.

Features That We Like

Kasamba does not discriminate when it comes to love. They have special LGBTQ+ filters for Gay and Lesbian readings that are inclusive and respectful. Outside the readings, Kasamba has a blog and regular Astrological reports for their clients to read.

Promotions

You can get 3 free psychic reading minutes when you get a session with a new psychic reader. The rest of your time is subject to 70% off, so there’s no need to worry about going over budget when you get readings from Kasamba.

>> Get 3 FREE Min + 70% OFF >>

But if your psychic reading gets more things wrong than right, you have a satisfaction guarantee for a refund or a free psychic reading.

Who Should Use This Service?

The people who can benefit the most from Kasamba’s services are those who have questions about love and intimacy, whether you’re a single looking for your first partner or a married person looking to save your relationship.

Pros

Experience of more than 20 years

Provides 3 minutes of FREE psychic reading online

Big discounts of up to 70% OFF

Well-designed mobile application

Millions of loyal customers

Available 24/7 for urgent readings

Best online psychics for romance

Cons

Chat is the only method of communication

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychics for Family Questions

Psychic Source has been active in the psychic reading community for three decades.

They’re known for their psychic mediums, who answer questions on family relationships, even if they involve the deceased. So if you have any unfinished business, Psychic Source can help bring the closure you need.

Psychic Source’s Services

Mediumship is the most popular option on Psychic Source. Their mediums can communicate with the dead to bring you answers you failed to hear when they were alive. Such final words can help you take your next steps toward healing.

Mediums have different ways to channel these messages. They may meditate, use divination, use crystals, or even have no tools at all.

Here’s what else you can find:

Angel Card Psychic Reading

Dream Analyses

Smoke Magick

Natal Chart Readings

Energy Work

Chakra Healing

Candle Magick

Oracle Readings

>> Talk With Expert Mediums at Psychic Source >>

How It Works

To create an account, choose a welcome offer you want to avail of. You’ll then be asked to write your name, email, date of birth, password, and payment method. Choose between PayPal and credit cards.

To find a psychic for your specific need, use filters for your topic, tools, and atmosphere. Book them by selecting a date in the ‘Appointments’ section.

Good to know: any payments made for your sessions can be refunded if your psychic was rude or simply provided a substandard reading.

Many of their online psychics offer video readings, but clients still too shy to show their faces can avail of phone or chat readings as well.

Features That We Like

Psychic Source offers personality tests that can entertain and educate their clients while they wait for their sessions.

These tests can tell you the Astrological sun, moon, and rising signs you’re most compatible with. It can also give candle colors that can help your current situation.

Promotions

Psychic Source’s readings start at $1 per minute. Claim your 3 free minutes and choose between their various packages that come in 10, 20, or a 30-minute psychic reading. The Satisfaction Guarantee applies to these packages.

>> Special Deal: Get a $1/Min Reading >>

Who Should Use This Service

Their services are best for those who need to hear messages from the departed. This may be people who failed to say goodbye to their loved ones before they passed or those who simply need some words of encouragement.

Pros

Experience of more than 30 years

Low per-minute rate at $1

Claim 3 minutes of FREE psychic reading online

Strict psychic screening

Trusted psychic mediums with 100K+ reviews

Great site for family questions

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Some advisors don’t offer psychic readings via video

3. Keen - Best Online Psychics For Low Budgets

Keen psychics have gathered over 14 million clients in their more than two decades of experience. A big factor for this big user base is their affordable psychic readings accessible to people who have limited funds.

Keen’s Services

Keen psychics excel in readings about a person’s financial status.

Whether you’re a young professional choosing from multiple job offers, or a businesswoman with a deal to close, Keen’s online psychics can give insight and direction for monetary gains.

The tools used by Keen psychics for readings on abundance are Feng Shui, divination, angel number readings, palmistry, and more. They also offer Vedic, Chinese, Western, and Mayan Astrology.

Below are more services you can avail of:

Past Life Readings

Grief Counseling

Mediumship

Lost Pets & Animal Readings

Missing People Psychic Reading

Natal Chart Interpretation

Dream Symbol Psychic Reading

Pendulum and Oracle Psychic Reading

>> Get Money Advice at Keen >>

How It Works

Register for Keen by providing an email address and password and agreeing to their terms and conditions. Afterward, you can look for a psychic match by using their filters that allow you to choose the budget, topic, and tools used.

For payments, you can choose either a credit card or PayPal.

You can get a full refund if you report a psychic reading that was below your expectations. Keen psychics just ask for a few requirements before claiming your money back, along with a free reading.

Features That We Like

We love how simple it is to book an appointment with Keen psychics. People can sign up for a session way in advance to avoid long waits.

There’s also a section on the online psychic reading website where they teach new clients how to ask questions during their readings to maximize the time allotted. They want their clients to have the best psychic readings possible for what they’re paying.

Promotions

A 10-minute psychic reading with Keen psychics can only cost you $1.99. After these 10 minutes, any additional paid minutes are optional.

>> Special Deal: 10 Minutes for $1.99 >>

You can also find a psychic reader who offers readings at less than $3 per minute.

Who Should Use This Service

Use this service if you want some advice on how to attract wealth and prosperity. You may already be undergoing a major challenge when it comes to finances, or you might want to look ahead and know what steps to take to attract money.

Pros

Experience of more than 20 years

10-minute psychic reading online for $1.99

3 FREE minutes on your first session

Experts on wealth and abundance

Reviews from famous blogs and news outlets

Mobile application for online psychic readings 24/7

Cons

Long lines for the best online psychics

4. AskNow - Best Psychic Website for Accurate Predictions

AskNow’s best online psychics have gotten thousands of raving reviews for their accurate psychic readings. They might be a bit newer than other online psychic reading sites on our list, but all the online psychics they accept go through a strict screening process.

AskNow’s Services

Predictions on AskNow are available through phone psychic readings and chat psychic readings, with the former being our recommended mode of communication. Hearing a psychic’s voice really does make a world of difference in the experience.

AskNow’s online psychics use various tools to bring you insights into your future. Predictions made may be general, or they can respond to certain questions you have.

You can let your psychic choose the tool they’re going to use. But you can also request for certain tools to be involved in your psychic reading if you’re drawn to a certain practice like Astrology or tarot readings.

Here are more choices for you:

Rune Readings

Energy Healing

Oracle Card Spreads

Eastern Astrology Readings

Lenormand Phone Psychics

Moon Magick

Past Life Readings

Crystal Work

>> Get Accurate Predictions at AskNow >>

How It Works

Sign up for an account by providing your personal information, contact details, and billing information. AskNow requires a credit card before you can go through with booking the best online psychic reading sessions and claiming your welcome package.

Hundreds of dollars in savings can be made if you avail of these welcome packages, and AskNow doesn’t fail to tell you exactly how much you can save.

Browse among any of their Top-rated, Elite, and Master psychic reader and choose a psychic that falls within your budget.

Features That We Like

AskNow offers psychic readings in Spanish for people who have this as their mother tongue. They’re also one of the best psychic reading websites if you want to know more about spiritual readings and how they work.

Promotions

You can have one of your questions asked for free as a new visitor to this online psychic reading platform. The form simply asks for your name, birthdate, and specific inquiry.

One of AskNow’s best online psychics can answer them with no fuss. Such a psychic reading is better suited for those who prefer chatting over phone calls and video calls.

Your first official and accurate psychic reading is subject to 5 free minutes. You can choose between a 30- and 40-minute package for your paid time with a chosen psychic. That’s only $1 per minute as an introductory offer.

>> Get a Reading for $1/Min (5 FREE Min) >>

Who Should Use This Service?

Use this service if you’re uneasy about what the future holds for you. A prediction can give you encouragement and warnings so that you can make informed decisions on the things that matter.

Pros

Experience of more than 20 years

Free 5-minute psychic readings online

Only $1 per minute for the welcome offer

Strict screening process

Best psychic reading site for accurate predictions

Available 24/7

Cons

Cluttered psychic list

5. Oranum - Best Psychics For Live Readings

Oranum is committed to psychic readings online that are much like in-person psychic reading sessions. They are famous for live readings available 24/7 and a payment system that’s unlike any other psychic website on our list.

As a platform that has video readings as its central feature, it’s no wonder they are the most-visited site for the service.

Oranum’s Services

Oranum’s live psychic reading services cover everything from tarot card readings to mediumship, Astrology, and crystal work.

They have a list of categories and tools that are as extensive as other top online psychic reading sites. The only difference is they have live streams available for psychic readings online anytime. Here’s a list of Oranum’s top services that can be booked anytime:

Numerology Readings

Divination

Cartomancy

Crystal Healing

Western and Chinese Astrology

Psychic Mediumship

Clairvoyant Psychics

Energy Work

>> Get 24/7 Video Readings at Oranum >>

How It Works

Provide your username, password, and email. Top up your account with additional funds through a credit card to be able to send questions and avail yourself of private sessions with your chosen psychic reader.

The funds you add to your account will be in the form of coins. A certain number of coins are required to send messages during live streams, chat with the psychics privately, and book private sessions.

Features That We Like

We love how Oranum offers readings in more than five different languages. Oranum also connects the social media accounts of its online psychic readers so that clients can get to know them better.

Inside the psychics’ profiles, more free and paid content can be accessed. There are photos or videos that were made especially for the psychic reader’s loyal clients. You can add online psychic readers to a Favorites list to access this content more easily.

Promotions

You get 10,000 free credits when you sign up for an Oranum account. These can be used immediately for live streams. Ask them questions for only 500 credits, and send them a message if you want a private session.

>> Get 10,000 FREE Credits >>

Make sure to validate your credit card to be able to add funds to your account immediately when your coins run out.

Who Should Use This Service?

This service should be used by people who want one-on-one video readings. Additionally, the public rooms in live streams accommodate anonymous questions.

Oranum’s service is also great for people who like the visual and auditory stimulation provided by video readings, which may be much more immersive than chat and phone psychic readings.

Pros

Experience of more than 10 years

Live streams are free to watch

Private video psychic readings are available

Free 10,000 coins when you sign up

Get demo readings for free

Cons

Review page is not as extensive

6. Mysticsense - Best Psychic Readers For Dream Analyses

Mysticsense is known for its dream interpretation services that can interpret the vaguest of signs. People also go to this site to have natal charts read and matched against their lovers’ placements.

Mysticsense’s Services

Even though dream interpretations are their best suit, Mysticsense also offers energy healing and mediumship services that can work towards personal development. Here are other services you can find:

Lost Object Readings

Social Life Advice

Grief Counseling

Chakra Healing

Meditation

Pendulum and Dowsing

Rune Casting

Numerology

>> Get Your Dreams Analyzed at Mysticsense >>

How It Works

Provide your personal information and filter their psychic roster with your preferred topic and tools. Reviews may help you make your final psychic choice. Mysticsense’s online psychic readers are available by phone or chat.

Features That We Like

Their live chat support is a godsend for urgent questions. Daily horoscopes also keep us coming back for some day-to-day guidance.

Promotions

Get 5 free minutes on your first psychic reading when you deposit at least $10 to your account. Money back is guaranteed when your psychic reading is not as illuminating as you would want it to be.

>> Get 5 FREE Minutes >>

Pros

5 free minutes on your first reading

Live chat support 24/7

Best for dream analyses

Satisfaction guarantee

Daily horoscopes

Cons

No video readings

7. Meet Your Psychic - Best Psychic Readers For Life Counseling

Meet Your Psychic has received great reviews for its life coaching services that make use of tools such as crystal psychic reading and chakra healing.

How It Works

Sign up and claim the introductory offer of $1 per minute. You might have a bit of trouble using their filters, but they still work decently to find a good selection of psychics who specialize in your particular concern.

Features That We Like

Affirmation services are offered for people who need extra support with the use of the law of attraction and the law of assumption.

Promotions

Get each minute for only $1/minute for your first psychic reading on the site, applicable to any psychic reader of your choice.

>> Special Deal: Just $1/Min >>

Pros

Life coaches for love, career, and money

$1 per minute for first readings

Tarot readings, crystals, and numerology

Cons

No email reading

8. Purple Garden - Real Psychics Specializing in Soul Searching

Purple Garden has once been voted the most accurate of online psychic reading platforms for its advice on soul searching. And they claim to give you the clarity you need to live a fulfilling life.

How It Works

Join the online psychic reading site by connecting your Facebook or Google account. Choose a service from the left sidebar and decide on a reader by considering their average rating, reviews, and profile introductions.

They offer Angel insights, online tarot readings, oracle guidance, dream analysis, and more.

Features That We Like

Purple Garden is one of the few online psychic reading websites that let you have sessions in Spanish. This is ideal if you’re not fluent enough in English to understand everything.

>> Special Deal: $10 Credit* >>

Promotions

Get accurate readings for as low as $3.99 per minute and pay through PayPal, Stripe, or other credit cards.

Pros

Best for soul searching (for yourself or a soulmate)

Blog provides the latest updates on spiritual tools

Psychic readers offer sale prices regularly

$10 credit (with a purchase)

Clean website interface

Cons

Readings may be a bit pricey

9. Path Forward - Talk to a Psychic Reader With Cheap Subscriptions

Despite the limited number of psychic readers on this new site, it has been establishing a name for itself as a good place to get reliable psychic readings with a rewards program for loyal clients.

How It Works

When you sign up for Path Forward, a subscription can give you a bunch of monthly perks. A cancellation policy is available if you want to opt for other psychic readers. Their accurate readings are available through chat and phone calls.

Features That We Like

The online psychic reading site provides subscription packages instead of separate payments and promos for each reading. This attracts many loyal clients and return customers.

Promotions

For $24.99, you get a 1-month subscription with free psychic readings (5 minutes) and 10% off on all readings. New customers get 10 minutes of free psychic readings on both chat and phone.

Pros

New and fresh site with many welcome offers

Many payment methods are available

Lots of positive feedback despite being new

Detailed filters

Cons

Not as many psychics are available

10. Bitwine - Best Online Psychics For Grief Guidance

BitWine specializes in grief counseling for those who recently lost loved ones to deaths or breakups. Their psychics use chakra healing, crystal healing, and other energy work for these purposes.

How It Works

No registration is required for you to talk to their psychics. Find a psychic match by using the chat rooms with voice and video functions. You get 3 free minutes before you have to pay and all psychic rates are negotiable and payable through PayPal.

Features That We Like

We love how BitWine allows you to haggle with the price the online psychic reader offers initially. This makes their services accessible to those with limited budgets, and we don’t know any other online psychic reading platforms that offer such a feature.

Promotions

Get 3 free psychic reading online minutes and a negotiable rate with any psychic reader at BitWine.

Pros

Guidance with navigating grief

Prices are charged after the psychic reading only

Negotiable rates with psychic readers

Free chat without registration required

Cons

Low ratings from past clients

Types of Psychic Readings You Will Find Online

Astrology Readings

Astrology readings are accurate psychic readings based on your natal chart. The psychic reader will answer your specific questions by looking at the placements of the sun, moon, and planets during the exact time and place of your birth.

This is based on the belief that all celestial bodies have an effect on our personalities and experiences. Therefore, their placements at a certain point in time will affect events in our life.

Crystal Readings

Crystal readings are psychic readings that make use of the innate power of each crystal to read a client’s energy.

Each crystal has a specific purpose, so a reader may use citrine to look into a person’s fate when it comes to wealth. Meanwhile, labradorite and lapis lazuli may be used to look into a person’s mental state.

Tarot Readings

Tarot card readings are a form of divination that uses cards containing various symbols. Tarot decks include major and minor Arcana cards and cards with suits of cups, wands, pentacles, and swords that have their respective meanings.

For instance, a psychic who pulls the Tower card in reverse during a client reading may interpret that a person is undergoing internal chaos. The reader may then pull more cards to detail the situation. A card from the suit of swords may indicate intellectual turmoil.

Psychic Medium Readings

Psychic mediums have the ability to communicate with spirits, whether they be from deities or deceased loved ones. These psychic readings can be used to receive messages from family members who passed so suddenly that the people around them were left with many questions.

Numerology

Numerology psychic readings are based on the belief that numbers hold power and energy.

Based on the date of birth, a person has a set of numbers that can summarize the types of struggles they may go through in their journey.

Meanwhile, messages from the Universe can be interpreted based on the numbers they see around them often. For example, 777 is a sign of divine guidance.

>> Kasamba: 3 FREE Min + 70% OFF >>

How We Selected the Best Psychics Online

Here is how we selected the best psychic reading websites.

Experience In The Craft

We recommended the best psychic reading sites where psychics have an adequate amount of experience in their chosen tools and specialty. However, the number of years they have been practicing doesn’t necessarily mean they are more experienced.

A psychic who did online tarot readings daily for the past five years may be more experienced than someone who has practiced intermittently for ten years.

Screening Process

Online psychic reading websites must have a screening process that makes sure the people who offer services on their top psychic reading sites are legitimate. We value certifications, proof of their practice, and other content that assure its psychic readers that their psychic services are not fake.

Client Reviews

It’s always important to hear from clients who have availed of the online psychic reading sites’ psychic services. A review section that is easy to find and has a fixed rating system is a good sign of a site committed to customer service.

Value of Psychic Reading

Promotions and discounts on the site for newcomers are excellent ways to attract more clients. This also gives them a chance to dip their toes in the sites’ psychic services before they avail of their offerings regularly.

Atmosphere of Sessions

The best online psychic advisors are those that are not only accurate but give the feeling of a warm and welcoming hug. There are also clients who prefer psychic readings that are much more straightforward and assertive and have their own charm.

But generally, psychic readings that make their clients feel at ease instead of scared are preferable.

Things to Avoid When Getting an Online Psychic Reading

Prepare your questions beforehand

To get the best online psychic reading possible, write down your questions and some additional details. You might want to list down the names and birthdates of the people you want to be involved in the reading.

Be open to your reader

Make sure to disclose any of your worries to your reader before the session. And only state facts about your situation. Don’t worry about confidentiality, as online psychics are required to follow strict data privacy guidelines while delivering their services.

Don’t expect things to be purely positive

Psychic readings won’t always be sunshine and rainbows. Prepare yourself for psychic readings that are negative. Try to see these psychic readings as a warning rather than words meant to make you anxious.

Read on the tools used

Before or after your psychic readings, try to read about the spiritual tools your online psychics use to have a background on the basics. This might give you a chance to understand your psychic reading better.

>> Kasamba: 3 FREE Min + 70% OFF >>

Advantages of Online Psychics Over In-Person Psychic Readers

Wondering how psychic reading sites compare to traditional, in-person psychics? Here is a quick breakdown of the pros and cons.

Flexible Time

You can set your schedule based on your availability as long as your reader is also free on the chosen dates. There’s no hassle when it comes to traffic, parking, and additional costs, as opposed to when you go outside to get in-person psychic readings.

Various Modes of Communication

You can choose between phone, chat, and video psychic readings. Your mode of communication depends on what you’re comfortable with. Some clients are not comfortable with video psychic readings, while others prefer this due to its immersive atmosphere.

Wide Choices of Tools and Specialties

Compared to in-person psychic reading services who may be hard to find, you can search for your preferred topic, tools, and price range using these best psychic websites. You’ll find spiritual tools you may not have even heard of.

More Reader Choices

Thousands of psychic readers can be found online on the best psychic reading websites. You’ll never run out of choices and even get your money back when one reader doesn’t provide a satisfactory online psychic reading.

>> Kasamba: 3 FREE Min + 70% OFF >>

Real Psychics Online - FAQ

How Do Online Psychic Readings Work?

Online psychic readings work by letting you choose a reader and your preferred tools. After that, you just have to be there on time and get your psychic reading through phone, chat, or video call.

Just like an in-person reading, the psychic will then connect with you on an energetic level to see things about your life.

Can Online Psychics Be Trusted?

Yes, online psychics can be trusted. They usually go through rigorous screening processes before getting to offer their services on online psychic reading websites.

Are Free Online Psychic Readings Reliable?

Yes, free online psychic readings are reliable. They are made by genuine online psychics with years of experience and are reviewed by hundreds of clients as long as you choose the right online psychic platform.

>> Get 3 FREE Minutes at Kasamba >>

How Accurate Are Online Psychics?

Online psychics can be highly accurate if you provide the right information and are open to your chosen psychic readers. Accurate psychic readings also depend on your energy but don’t put all your fate on the readings to the point of seeing it as the only answer.

What Questions Can I Ask a Psychic?

You can ask a psychic any question under the sun as long as they are comfortable answering it. Online psychics usually set their limits through their profile introductions and at the start of each online psychic reading session.

What Should I Expect From an Online Chat Reading?

Expect that an online chat reading will provide detailed descriptions and predictions in lengthy written form. It’s usually more limited as there is no sound and video involved. You can also ask questions at any point in the psychic reading through chat messages.

Should I Get a Chat, Video, or Phone Reading?

We highly recommend:

Vdeo readings for people who prefer simulating in-person readings and are comfortable speaking with new people online.

for people who prefer simulating in-person readings and are comfortable speaking with new people online. Phone readings for those who prefer to articulate their questions verbally.

for those who prefer to articulate their questions verbally. Chat readings for those on the go who are too shy for either phone or video calls.

How Much Do Online Chat Readings Cost?

Chat readings may cost as low as $1 per minute if you avail of promos from the psychic website we have reviewed. Many sites also have introductory offers that make an online psychic reading accessible.

>> Get $1/Min Readings at Psychic Source >>

What Can You Learn From an Online Psychic Reading?

You can learn about unhealed trauma and how to use spiritual tools to heal them. Online psychic readings do more than just talk with spirits. They can also do life counseling based on the messages they receive from their spirit guides.

When Is the Best Time to Talk to a Psychic?

There is no best time to talk to a psychic. You can talk to them anytime you need a question answered or when you have used all possible ways to solve a problem and are still unsuccessful.

What Is the Difference Between a Psychic Medium and a Clairvoyant?

A medium has the psychic abilities to communicate with entities in the spiritual realm, while clairvoyants can perceive events, objects, and people in a person’s life despite not seeing them before.

Can You Get a Real Psychic Reading Online Via Email?

Yes, you can get real online psychic reading services via email. Many of these psychic websites have added this choice for people who want a well-formatted and detailed psychic reading in one go.

Can You Get a Tarot Reading Over the Phone?

Yes, you can get a tarot reading over the phone. This is best for people who can’t deliver their questions well in written form and prefer to hear their readings through voice.

Ready to Be Enlightened? These Are the Best Psychics Overall

The best websites are available 24/7 to bring you accurate psychic readings that can give you direction. Don’t hesitate to avail yourself of their welcome packages and try cheap psychic readings.

Top of our list is Kasamba, with love readings that have nudged thousands of relationships in the right direction.

Following Kasamba are Psychic Source and Keen, online psychic platforms that give family and wealth readings that can improve the energy inside your home.

Try these best psychic websites today to kickstart your journey guided by your spirit guides and the Universe itself.

>> Get 3 FREE Min + 70% OFF >>