TruthFinder Review: How Good is it for Finding People?

With the emergence of social media, search engines, and other background check websites, it’s a lot easier to locate people with minimal details. TruthFinder is considered the preeminent background check platform in the industry.

This article talks about the pros and cons of using TruthFinder to look up public documents. When it comes to reliability, TruthFinder is the ideal choice for background check services as it provides competitive rates, dependable accuracy, and instantaneous record queries.

It has everything one could expect from a dependable background check service.

Is TruthFinder Legit?

We know that you need assurance that TruthFinder is effective before you make a purchase. Or maybe you have doubts about its dependability given its promise of providing you with instant access to significant details about anyone.

The answer to the question "Is TruthFinder legit?" is a resounding yes. We can assure you that TruthFinder is exactly what it claims to be, and even more. It’s genuine.

Is TruthFinder legit? Keep reading to find out what kind of information you can find in a TruthFinder report, how the service works, and which sites to go to for information that cannot be found on a regular search engine.

TruthFinder, which became functional in 2015, makes it simpler to locate people on the web. Public documents such as social media accounts, educational and employment background checks, vehicle history reports, and criminal records can be accessed through this resource.

The mobile app can also be used by people who do not have access to a computer.

Pros

They tailored subscription plans to meet your requirements

User-friendly and straightforward to navigate

Results that are extremely accurate

Cons

Does not provide a free trial period or any downloadable reports

Is TruthFinder legit? If you’re looking for a dependable resource for reverse phone lookup, background check, email search, or general queries, TruthFinder is the best choice you have right now.

Take advantage of this reliable background check service to find out what you could have been missing since you haven't been using TruthFinder.

TruthFinder Reviews: What Can You Do With It?

Is TruthFinder legit? TruthFinder is an uncomplicated tool that can be used for a variety of purposes. Its core features guarantee that your identity will remain anonymous while you search for a particular person.

If you need to find someone but don't want them to notice you’re searching, this is the best option.

Is TruthFinder legit? The following are some of the many reasons why TruthFinder is the most dependable platform for conducting background checks.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Comprehensive Background Reports

Locating essential facts regarding a person from an immense number of public records can be a very laborious and lengthy undertaking, especially when you need to find a babysitter, start a carpool, or create a positive initial impression at your workplace.

TruthFinder is undoubtedly one of the best resources available nowadays for researching an individual's background. With just a name, telephone number, or email address, you can uncover lots of information about someone.

Background checks could reveal the following facts:

Accounts posted on digital networking websites

Records of legal proceedings and other criminal reports

Contact Information

Birth and death certificates

A person's occupation and educational background

TruthFinder can provide the confidence to start talking to somebody about whom you don't know much. An individual might do an assessment of themselves to discover what data about them is available on the Internet. All information obtained through background checks is presented in an understandable way.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Discover a Person’s Criminal History

You can access criminal history records by visiting the TruthFinder.com site.

1. A concise summary of the events that occurred

2. Location of offense and area where the suspect was apprehended

3. The accusation's type

4. Information regarding the timing of the offense

5. The particular case and the name of the court it’s being heard in

TruthFinder can be used to search for possible criminal records of someone related to sexual offenses. The application also enables the users to locate other sex offenders living in the vicinity.

This can be of great help to those families that are transferring their kids to a new place and school, as it will permit the parents to be informed of any potential risks and thus allow them to feel more at ease.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Reestablish Family Connections

It’s widely recognized that family relationships can be complex. The "Find My Family" feature of TruthFinder can assist individuals in finding their extended family based on their shared genetic heritage.

For instance, if you would like to contact your aunt, or you have lost contact with a second cousin, then TruthFinder can help you to do so without anyone being aware of it or reviving any old disputes.

Feedback concerning TruthFinder's Find My Family service includes a comment such as "TruthFinder was very beneficial when my foster friend was looking to get in touch with her extended family members with the same biological parents".

The conception of this tool was sparked by situations like this, where someone needs to get in contact with a relative, even if the relationship is not a pleasant one.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Reconnect With Old Friends

With the help of modern online networks, it’s now easier to reconnect with old friends and family members.

However, not everyone is active on social media and so, you might not be able to find them even after searching for a long time. TruthFinder can come to your aid in such a situation. This public records database can help you locate people and assess if reaching out to them is a good idea.

Additionally, if you add someone as a friend on Facebook or follow them on Instagram, it will be evident that you’re keeping track of them.

TruthFinder can help you weigh your choices and make the right decision.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Strengthened Sense of Security

Taking steps to secure the safety of your children includes putting locks on your doors, getting to know the parents of their schoolmates, and monitoring their journey back home. There may be possessions that you would never want to be lost after you’re gone.

It’s very common to be concerned about the safety of the place you live. If you’re moving to another region or have new neighbors, TruthFinder may be a great help to you in understanding them better and having an idea of security in the area.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Know Your Date

Nowadays, it’s very important to take extra care when beginning a relationship, particularly if it starts online. If you feel a connection with someone almost immediately, the most natural course of action is to arrange to meet in person. When you’re on the date, both parties should be relaxed and safe.

To make sure you have the best time, you could use TruthFinder to gain insight into the person you’re meeting. It’s a great way to discover as many details as possible before the date takes place.

You may even look into the other person's criminal background to ensure you’re getting into something serious with someone you can trust. In case your date has changed their name a lot or has moved around a lot, TruthFinder can be used to verify their identity.

It’s wise to prepare for the date by coming up with some interesting topics to talk about. This will ensure that the date goes as smoothly as possible.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Improve Your Online Reputation

TruthFinder provides you with the capability to both find others and to be located by them. It’s possible for anyone to access your details with a simple Google search, so be honest and show yourself in a good light.

You can decide how much of your own life to make public, despite the fact that something published online can always be seen. We have all grown since we initially edited our Facebook profiles about 10 years ago.

TruthFinder can help you to identify old or embarrassing posts on your social media profiles, enabling you to delete them. Applying for a job can be a tough process, and you don't want to be worried about any negative publicity.

TruthFinder can help you with this. Make sure all the information is accurate and see if you have overlooked any past information. This is similar to receiving a paper credit report and making some small changes to it.

TruthFinder Features

Dark Web Scan

Because of its alarming nature, people do not want their personal information to be present on the dark web. Therefore, they often check the dark web to make sure their data is not accessible. Fortunately,TruthFinder's Dark Web Scan is available to assist people in discovering if their identity has been stolen or if any of their personal information has been leaked.

With the advancement of globalization and more items becoming digital, identity theft is an issue that must be taken seriously, as it poses a risk to people's privacy and the details of their lives.

TruthFinder has a feature that was specifically implemented to help users. Moreover, it has the capability to enable individuals to focus their search on the dark web to look for particular details about themselves, providing them with more control over their investigations.

This effective technique of searching could assist you in locating your data. Here are some of the available alternatives:

Details about how to get in touch

Cards, both credit, and debit

Numbers associated with bank accounts

Telephone number

A valid license for driving

Number of a passport

The number to call

Individual health records

Assigned social security number

Membership or store gift cards

TruthFinder Customer Support

TruthFinder reviews indicate that customer service is superb, but it could be improved by having more customer service representatives. They’re reachable from 7 am to 7 pm Pacific Time from Monday to Friday.

Although there are shortcomings, the service is still available for a full twelve hours every weekday, which is more than some other organizations provide.

If you have a query on the weekend or late at night, it will not be possible to get in contact with customer service. In that case, the FAQ section may be a useful resource, as it contains many helpful answers and information.

It might be the case that all the answers to your questions are listed there, which could save you the time of getting in contact with customer service.

Is TruthFinder legit?: Safety and Security With TruthFinder

TruthFinder is a website that contains a great amount of people's personal details, so it’s critical that these records are safeguarded. Fortunately, TruthFinder is excellent at this.

TruthFinder reviews show that all data sent over the web is encrypted prior to transmission, ensuring that the information held on you as a consumer is secure.

TruthFinder also frequently inspects the website for any possible illicit actions like hacking due to the considerable data assets that they have. This stops sensitive consumer data from being divulged to an unapproved source and hinders criminals from changing it.

In other words, your personal information and the information provided by TruthFinder are both secure and dependable due to the steps taken by the organization.

Reverse Phone Lookup

People who are interested in discovering who is associated with a telephone number can take advantage of the "reverse phone" feature. This service is highly regarded and is the most popular selection when it comes to the many unsolicited calls that come from unidentified numbers. It's always a good idea to do research on the caller if you receive an unexpected phone call.

TruthFinder has access to public documents, so it has all the data it needs to do its job. TruthFinder reviews show that the system is straightforward and requires no extra information from the customer other than their phone number.

This makes it even easier to use. The search can produce information such as the name of the owner and any other names or aliases they use. Furthermore, users can even view a picture of the person in question. Lastly, it’s possible to obtain a list of former owners of that phone number.

If someone wants to know who is getting in touch with them and for what purpose, then they can benefit from all of this data.

TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users – Is TruthFinder Legit?

Is TruthFinder legit? To make it easier for you, we looked over a great deal of TruthFinder reviews from the web regarding TruthFinder in order to get more insight into how the people who use it really felt about it.

If you want to determine the reliability and legitimacy of TruthFinder, the information we gathered from Sitejabber users about the accuracy of the service may be helpful.

Hundreds of customers have given a substantial 4.5/5 score to TruthFinder.

The Better Business Bureau has commended the firm for its excellent support and reliable information. The TruthFinder reviews on the website demonstrate this, and although there have been some grumbles about the ads, many people have given favorable TruthFinder reviews.

Is TruthFinder legit? TruthFinder is the most dependable and sought-after service for conducting online background checks.

TruthFinder Cost

Is TruthFinder free? The answer is a definite no. TruthFinder reviews show that it’s the go-to option for background checks, delivering superior results for a cost.

If you're using TruthFinder, you'll need to pay the following fees:

People Search comes with a $28.05 monthly fee, while Reverse Phone Lookup is $4.99 and Reverse Email Lookup is $29.73. Additionally, you'll need to pay a one-time fee of $3.99 to access the downloadable reports. If you'd like to use the dark web monitoring service, that'll cost an additional $2.99 per month.

How to Understand TruthFinder Pricing

The cost of TruthFinder's services is not immediately obvious. If you want to find out what it will cost you, you need to conduct a background check on yourself first and wait a few minutes for the report to be completed. This is the only way to get the pricing information.

Afterward, when you’re shown the report, a pricing page will appear as well. This is apparently the typical approach considering that Instant Checkmate also presents its fees in this manner.

Rather than paying a single fee for a background check, TruthFinder demands a regular subscription. With this membership, you will be given unrestricted access to reports. The cost is $28.05 for one month or $46.56 for two months, which amounts to $23.28 per month on average.

From time to time, customers of TruthFinder have the opportunity to benefit from various offers such as buying five reports for a buck or obtaining one free report if they don't want to join a subscription. We noticed this particular deal after we finished our search and closed the web browser.

A major issue with the service is that it does not offer an annual membership with a discounted rate or the possibility to buy single reports at their full price.

Alternatives to TruthFinder

If you would like to find out more information about someone, it would be a good idea to consult multiple websites. If you’re having difficulty obtaining the data you’re looking for from TruthFinder, the following list of options may be a useful resource.

Intelius has been around since 2003 and has built up a lot of experience in conducting detailed background investigations. It’s comparable to TruthFinder because it grants access to numerous public records about someone, assisting people to find out more about their history and present.

Once you start searching Intelius, you can find out pretty much anything you could want to know, such as full criminal records, contact information, and so on. Here’s a rundown of how Instant Checkmate and Intelius are similar:

Intelius provides a range of report and search result options, starting from as little as $0.95 . Although the fees for the more thorough plan are reasonable, the costs for the basic package are still reasonable.

. Although the fees for the more thorough plan are reasonable, the costs for the basic package are still reasonable. Both companies offer contact details such as their telephone numbers and email addresses for customer service queries. They both have a 24-hour response time. Intelius definitely offers better customer service.

It’s possible to investigate a person's history by using either of two services, which should give the same results. This includes the individual's criminal record, public documents, residential address, and relatives.

Intelius provides search options that enable you to look into a person's background or the background of anyone associated with you in more detail.

Utilizing PeopleFinders, which makes available more than one billion public documents, it becomes easier to locate information that’s publicly available. With no fee, one can quickly and easily search for a person's name, phone number, and address.

PeopleFinders requests a few questions in order to narrow down the search, and it’s acceptable to answer with "I don't know" if you can't provide those details. Nevertheless, more detail is still necessary to carry out the investigation properly.

The software can be obtained both in Apple and Android formats.

In short, PeopleFinder offers the most accurate outcomes from a search query.

If you require information about someone's past, you can access the individual search option on Instant Checkmate. TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate offer similar services, but they also have some noteworthy differences.

TruthFinder employs public records, social media, and official registries to accumulate its details, while Instant Checkmate only uses public records as well as social media for its investigation.

It’s generally accepted that TruthFinder is more reliable than Instant Checkmate when it comes to accuracy.

TruthFinder is pricier than Instant Checkmate but is much more effective in its task.

but is much more effective in its task. Instant Checkmate offers the ability to conduct background checks and review public documents, but TruthFinder can provide users with more in-depth options.

Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Taking advantage of the services of a professional background check agency has many advantages. In the past, it was possible to do background research but it was a time-consuming and costly task. It’s difficult to dispute the convenience of having pertinent information at one's fingertips.

TruthFinder can also be used to obtain information on a new acquaintance, one's own history, and that of their family. An online search can lead to a person's name, residence, and telephone number, as well as the names of their relatives.

It’s quite easy to locate people nowadays due to the presence of background check services and other people-finding tools. As a result, many services provide customers with the option to share their data.

Verifying if you’re opted out is not an easy task. Nevertheless, this could be beneficial since some businesses give their employees the possibility to modify their online profiles whenever they wish.

Final Thoughts on TruthFinder

If you wish to find out more about someone who has piqued your interest, you can utilize TruthFinder to do in-depth background checks. This is advantageous if you would like to know more about a past business partner or to identify the person who obtained the promotion over you.

The need for a single source of public information has been eliminated since search engines for locating people are now accessible on various devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones.

TruthFinder is remarkable in that it’s one of the few online resources that have a specialized mobile application designed for digging up social media data.

All searches are done anonymously and privately, so you will not have to be concerned about being uncovered. This service is revolutionary and not accessible anywhere else.

