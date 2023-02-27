Instant Checkmate Review: Is It Worth the Price?

The aim of Instant Checkmate is to provide people with a background check service so they can obtain information about other individuals. Only the most reliable and well-investigated agencies should be used for a background check.

Even while it’s illegal to use it for things like hiring, many people use it in order to learn more about their friends, neighbors, and future love partners.

Instant Checkmate allows users to look up information such as email addresses, physical addresses, social media profiles, criminal histories, and phone numbers by searching many publicly available databases. To better understand what this background check site has to offer, let's weigh its benefits against its drawbacks.

Instant Checkmate Pros

An intuitive design that's simple to operate

Wide-ranging repository of public information

In order to find someone, you may look them up on social media

Identifying sexual offenders is an available option

Instant Checkmate Cons

No report may be purchased separately

Feedback from customers on the service department is much lower than for competing services due to the lengthy time it takes to review reports

Things to Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

If you are looking to gain more information about the people around you, such as family members, workmates, or acquaintances, utilizing the services of a personal background check may prove to be beneficial.

Before deciding to go on a date, these services can provide you with details about a person, such as what can be found on their social media profiles, any criminal background, and other pertinent information.

Prior to making a job application or searching for a rental property, it’s critical to do some online research. Background checks give you the ability to acquire knowledge about yourself.

While there are many benefits to employing these services, you want to maximize those benefits. Prior to committing, please think about the following:

Just what is it that you need to know?

If I pay a fee or subscribe, how many times may I do a search?

Is there a maximum amount you'd be prepared to pay?

What are the most vital characteristics, in your opinion?

Would you rather make a recurring monthly payment instead?

Let's discover its capabilities in these regions.

Instant Checkmate Cost, Features & Benefits

There are eight distinct characteristics that can assist you in getting an in-depth understanding of the reviews of Instant Checkmate to decide if it’s suitable for you.

1. People Search Function

The main attribute of Instant Checkmate is its people search feature. When you enter a person's first and last name, you will receive detailed information about them. To obtain accurate results, you must include the location the person resides in.

It’s not mandatory to fill in the location section, however, you will get more accurate outcomes if you do. This utility can be employed to look for anyone, even yourself. You can ask that the details you discover about yourself be removed from the website.

More detailed information, such as the person's age, gender, and familial connections, may be entered to narrow the search results. The search is conducted without the person's knowledge or consent.

Although the person's search feature may take some time to load, it will only provide accurate results. Based on the results of your searches, choose the file that contains the information you're looking for.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

The website also provides a useful criminal background check option. In order to get accurate results, it’s necessary to provide accurate details such as the place, name, and age of the individual.

The database contains all types of offenses, ranging from major ones to minor ones, along with any existing warrants, lawsuits, and traffic infractions. It not only mentions the crime committed but also the place of the crime.

Both you and other people are searchable. The information in this database might be useful for finding out what people think of you, and if you discover any unflattering details about yourself, you have the option of having them erased.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

If you keep getting calls from an unknown number and want to know more about the person behind the line, Instant Checkmate can help.

Comprehensive documents provide the person's name, personal information, and whether the phone number is associated with any business. Additionally, Instant Checkmate is an excellent platform to conduct an address search in reverse.

4. Sex Offender Database

The Instant Checkmate repository offers a thorough search feature for those who would like to ascertain whether there are any registered sex criminals in the vicinity.

This function is especially popular for people who are trying to feel secure when they relocate to another area or when a new neighbor moves in nearby.

The database contains information on sexual offenders such as their names, photographs, and locations on a map.

5. Mobile Application

The Instant Checkmate app is available for Android users, but not for iOS users. No information about an iOS version's release schedule has been provided.

End-users have praised the Android application for its user-friendliness, precision of the information, and convenience. On occasion, difficulties with logging in have been reported, but they are usually taken care of quickly.

6. Interface Ease of Use

The consumer interface in Instant Checkmate is easy to use and very helpful. By just entering a name and place, you may do a simple record search that returns easily navigable results.

If you have any questions before signing up, you may find the answers in the FAQ section of the registration page.

The platform's slow response time is the single major downside. Finding search results might take a few minutes, and obtaining a report could take a little longer.

7. Customer Support

Instant Checkmate offers customer service throughout weekdays from 10 am to 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) through both email and phone. In addition, from Monday through Friday, 11 am to 8 pm EST, Spanish-speaking support is offered. Customers can expect to hear back by email within a 24-hour time frame.

Feedback from Instant Checkmate's customers indicates that their customer service team does not pressure them to maintain their subscriptions and handles cancellation requests in a timely manner.

It’s possible to make a request to the website to take down any information pertaining to you by getting in touch with the customer service team.

8. Site Security

Instant Checkmate's website has 128-bit SSL encryption provided by Norton Symantec to safeguard any financial data entered by customers.

Remember, however, that searching public documents is the site's main purpose. Since there is minimal attention paid to keeping database information secret, the site uses an SSL connection to ensure users' anonymity.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

People have offered a variety of opinions in regard to Instant Checkmate, some of which are positive and some of which are negative.

Customers have complained about the lack of transparency in instant checkmate cost, as well as claiming that they were charged for membership renewals that they had not authorized according to Instant checkmate review.

If you are not content with the service, make sure to end your subscription to prevent further instant checkmate costs. Instant checkmate reviews from SiteJabber and Trustpilot show that it has a positive standing. Some of the customer remarks included:

For over two years, I've relied heavily on this service. It's not complicated, makes sense, and is quite helpful

"I appreciate the excellent assistance. It taught me a ton of new things! I'm blown away"

With the help of Instant Checkmate, I was able to solve an issue that had been causing stress for my loved ones and me

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

With so many background check services accessible on the internet, it’s important to be mindful of those that may not be genuine. We have included the top contenders to Instant Checkmate so that you can make an educated decision.

Even though these websites share the same instant checkmate cost structures and provide similar data, we recommend taking some time to look into them and decide on the one that’s most suitable for your requirements and finances.

The same company operates both TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate and gets access to the same repositories of information.

A person may use TruthFinder to look up public records and do background checks on other persons. Utilizing their services is a great way to learn more about potential dates, relatives, and friends. Here's an illustration of the differences between the two options:

Pricing: Both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder employ a similar monthly subscription pricing model. In comparison, TruthFinder's premium plan costs more but includes more tools.

Both Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder employ a similar monthly subscription pricing model. In comparison, TruthFinder's premium plan costs more but includes more tools. Customer service: To get in touch with each company's customer service department, all you have to do is pick up the phone or fire off an email. Each firm promises to get back to you within 24 hours.

Features: Both TruthFinder and Intelius provide well-designed interfaces. Neither website overuses sales pitches in its upsell communications, but both make use of pop-up communications.

Intelius has been an active business since 2003 and is the number one supplier of background check services. It makes the same information that is provided in Instant Checkmate reviews available, including demographic, criminal history, and familial information. Both Intelius and Instant Checkmate are similar in multiple ways.

Pricing : The prices for Instant Checkmate and Intelius are comparable. If you want the most thorough data, though, you'll have to pay a little extra for both sites' premium tiers.

: The prices for Instant Checkmate and Intelius are comparable. If you want the most thorough data, though, you'll have to pay a little extra for both sites' premium tiers. Customer service : Intelius has contact options for its customers including phone and email. When you contact either business by email, you can expect a response within 24 hours if their customer service is any good.

: Intelius has contact options for its customers including phone and email. When you contact either business by email, you can expect a response within 24 hours if their customer service is any good. Features: Both sites may be used to research a person's background in terms of their criminal record, where they now live, their personal details, and their familial ties. Due to the similarities across the databases utilized by the various benefits, the data presented is likely to be identical.

Intelius's search features allow you to do background checks on yourself or your loved ones. This review of Intelius provides information about the company's background check offerings.

US Search is a cost-efficient platform for conducting background checks which can quickly provide you with the contact details, email addresses, and physical addresses of people by furnishing a few pieces of information.

When using either US Search or Instant Checkmate, the results will typically include details about a person's criminal past, their social media accounts, and their relatives. While there are a fair number of similarities between the two services, there are also a few distinctions.

Pricing : The prices for both Instant Checkmate and US Search are quite reasonable.

: The prices for both Instant Checkmate and US Search are quite reasonable. Customer service : Instant Checkmate has a larger customer care presence than its competitors, including both email and phone help.

: Instant Checkmate has a larger customer care presence than its competitors, including both email and phone help. Features: Instant Checkmate's support services go beyond email and phone, making it a more versatile choice.

Instant Checkmate Reviews: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a beneficial tool that provides up-to-date facts concerning people, telephone numbers, locations, and much more as shown in the Instant Checkmate review. This service obtains its data from a variety of sources, making it possible to get any information you require. The Instant Checkmate cost is quite reasonable compared to other similar services.

People are not happy with the amount of time it takes for the results of a search to show up on the platform. Nevertheless, Instant Checkmate is an ideal option if you need background data for a personal purpose.

Related Articles