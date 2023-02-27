7 Best Background Check Sites for Accurate Information

If you have an interest in someone's history for the safety of your family or just to satisfy your curiosity about an ex, the best background check sites can be a useful tool. By utilizing the best background check sites, you can obtain the information you require in a few minutes.

There are several logical explanations to conduct a background search. So, what is a background search, how much does it cost, and which websites can you trust to provide you with the results quickly, privately, and at a fair rate?

You have various options available, ranging from pricey to quite affordable best background check sites, so it’s important to make sure you get a good deal and don't become a victim of exploitation.

Do your research to find out all that you need to know.

7 Best Background Check Sites: At a Glance

BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check Sites TruthFinder - Best Site for Searching Records Intelius - Best Site for Speedy Results Instant Checkmate - Best Site for Ease of Use PeopleFinders - Best Database for Background Check Sites Spokeo - Best Site for Reverse Email Lookup US Search - Best Site for Affordability

Best Background Check Sites for Accurate Results - In-Depth Review

We put in a lot of hard work when picking out the best background check sites, and we took a number of variables into account. The most crucial elements in our scoring system included cost, speed, user reviews, and access to confidential data. To know more about our rating system, take a look at the description below.

The best background check sites are shown below along with an explanation of why they made it to the top of our list.

BeenVerified - Best Background Check Site Overall

Pros

A court runner looks for information that isn't digital

Apps available on both iOS and Android

Diverse sources of data

If you pay three months in advance, you'll get a discount

Cons

No specific search option

A lack of openness in pricing

Less thorough as some of the greatest background check sites

BeenVerified stands out from other background check sites due to its court runner feature, which involves an employee physically going to courts to obtain papers that are not yet posted on the website. It’s available on both iOS and Android platforms in the form of mobile apps.

You have the choice of beginning with any number of data points, and if you pay for three months in advance, you can benefit from a discount. However, single searches are not possible and you must be a member to see the prices after all the loading windows are done.

People have voiced their dissatisfaction with the results compared to the ones from other notable best background check sites.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

With BeenVerified membership, customers receive various amenities, such as searching for criminal records, conducting background checks, finding phone numbers, obtaining contact information, looking up email addresses, and searching for addresses. Additionally, those subscribed can look up data utilizing seven other methods.

Accuracy: 4/5

Generally, the data provided by BeenVerified is dependable. However, it isn’t one of the best background check sites since its accuracy is not consistent. For example, people have encountered email addresses associated with them that they never even signed up for or employed.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

The time it takes to receive your search results should be approximately six minutes, which is the second longest compared to the best background check sites.

Cost: 5/5

If you’re signing up for the service on a monthly basis, you will be charged $26.89 per month. However, if you opt to subscribe for a period of three months, the cost will be reduced to $17.48 per month which is lower than the standard rate of $24.90.

Customer Service: 5/5

You can reach out to the customer service team seven days a week between the hours of 6:00 am to 11:30 pm Eastern Time by calling the toll-free number 866-885-6480. Additionally, you can send an email to support@beenverified.com to get in contact with the company.

Overall Score: 4.3/5

TruthFinder - Best Background Check Site for Searching Records

Pros

The bundle contains an unlimited quantity of reports

Access to the dark web is only enabled to those who are registered members

Provides a means of self-monitoring

Applications for mobile devices are available for both Google's Android platform as well as Apple's iOS

Offers a service that enables one to trace a phone number's owner

Cons

Lacks a free trial period

Obtaining reports comes with a financial cost

Usable exclusively within the United States of America

TruthFinder is one of the most comprehensive background search services available, and it provides unlimited monthly reports as part of the membership without any extra fees. Every background search conducted also includes a search of the dark web.

The mobile apps for iOS and Android devices make it easy to manage background searches even while on the go. It also offers current reverse phone lookups and self-monitoring features, allowing users to know what information about them can show up in a background check.

You have to sign up for a monthly membership to access the database, and there is an additional fee if you want to receive your reports in PDF format.

This top-notch background search provider is only available to citizens and legal residents of the United States.

Checks and Screenings: 5/5

Users of TruthFinder have access to an abundance of information, including a person's age, any pseudonyms they may use, automobiles they own, as well as any arms permits. More than 40 distinct kinds of data are available, ranging from Amazon wishlists to social media profiles, hunting permits, and permits to possess concealed weapons.

Accuracy: 5/5

People who tested out TruthFinder's number-one background searching service gave positive opinions regarding the precision of the outcomes. For example, Jim F. gave the best background check sites four stars in his opinion on SiteJabber, noting, "Truthfinder.com was both quick and accurate! Nothing was overlooked, not a single detail."

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Reports can be created in a very short amount of time, allowing you to access the data you need quickly. This is the third-fastest turnaround time that we have available.

Cost: 4.5/5

If you sign up for TruthFinder for one month at a time, you will be charged $28.05 per month. However, if you choose to pay for the subscription every two months, you can lower your cost to $23.28 per month.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

For customer service support, dial 800-699-8081. The service is available from Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Eastern Time. Alternatively, customers can send an email to help@truthfinder.com for assistance.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Intelius - Best Background Check Site for Speedy Results

Intelius is one of the best background check sites that offer users countless, quick searches and reports while also providing 256-bit encryption over a safe connection. Founded in 2003, it has been dependable and provides rapid searches for criminal offenses and geographical data.

Intelius is ideal for those searching the internet, as it ensures that your search is kept confidential. With access to 20 billion public data, you can also utilize the Intelius Connection tool, which provides the ability to form unique correlations between numerous people of interest.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

Intelius has confirmed its status as one of the best background check sites for property information by providing background searches for residential and phone numbers, biographical details, public documents, and criminal history.

Accuracy: 5/5

A number of people who have used Intelius for conducting background searches have commented that the firm's reports are more dependable than those offered by rival companies.

As an example, Fred from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, wrote a review on Consumer Affairs in which he stated that after using Intelius, he managed to find the person he was looking for “as if by magic!”

Turnaround Time: 4.5/5

The data that Intelius obtains may take longer than five minutes to obtain. Compared to the other prominent companies we surveyed for background investigations, that rate of response is nearly at the bottom of the list.

Cost: 4.5/5

If you purchase a one-month membership for an individual search, it will cost you $24.86. However, if you pay for two months' worth of searches upfront, the price decreases to$21.13. The cost of different searches will vary depending on the requirements.

Customer Service: 3/5

You can reach out to customer service by dialing 888-245-1655 toll-free from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 10:00 am and 8:00 pm Eastern Time. You can also communicate with customer service by sending an email to support@mailer.intelius.com.

Overall Score: 4.75/5

Instant Checkmate - Best Background Check Site for Ease of Use

Pros

Extremely accurate

User-friendly mobile application

Easy and uncomplicated services

Extensive reporting

Excellent for searching property records

Cons

The loading of reports might be slow

The ability to create individual reports isn't available

People have expressed that Instant Checkmate stands out from other best background check sites due to its precision of results. It is simple to use the app and search engine, especially if you're looking for social media outcomes. The reports generated by Instant Checkmate are extensive.

Although, the loading process for creating the report can take a while. There is the choice of a monthly subscription, which is similar to other providers, but there is not the option to pay for individual reports. Towards the end of the loading period, the subscription fee is displayed.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

A background search can reveal a variety of information, such as professional credentials, court judgments, overdue taxes, fishing and hunting licenses, voter eligibility, and firearms permits.

Accuracy: 5/5

Instant Checkmate is one of the best background check sites due to its precision. People who have used other popular background check sites have pointed out that Instant Checkmate is more exact.

Cynthia from Pflugerville, Texas, commented she was especially thankful for the service as a single woman who is frequently messaged on social media by men from all over.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

You must wait through a few different loading screens for a full 10 minutes in order to register and view your report when you join this business, which is more time than most of the other best background check sites require.

Cost: 3.5/5

If you opt to pay ahead of time, the cost of the service for the month is $36.95. However, if you pay for two months at once, the monthly expense is reduced to $29.55 instead of the usual fee.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

Clients may get in touch with customer service by calling the 800-222-8985 toll-free number from Monday to Friday between 10 AM and 10 PM Eastern Time. Assistance is also accessible if an email is sent to help@instantcheckmate.com, which is the email address of the company's customer service division.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

PeopleFinders - Best Database for Background Check Site

Pros

There is just one search option

Option for a monthly subscription

Exceptional mobile apps

Excellent customer service

Cons

Hefty cancellation charges

Searches are only conducted inside the United States

Social media statistics aren't present

PeopleFinders is one of the best background check sites, offering superb customer service. Clients have the option of either making a single search or subscribing and paying periodically. It has some of the most advanced mobile applications available at the moment.

PeopleFinders' customer service has been highly praised by customers. If you wish to stop your subscription before the stipulated time, you will be charged a hefty early termination fee.

It’s only possible to search within the United States and there isn't a search tool for social media platforms; moreover, the assistance options are quite restricted.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

A fundamental search will uncover only a small amount of data about you, such as your name, address, age, former addresses, email address, and phone number. On the other hand, a full background search will delve further and examine things like your previous bankruptcies, criminal records, what properties are nearby, and your professional background.

Accuracy: 5/5

Customers and reviews alike affirm that PeopleFinders is one of the best background check sites, citing its reliability. For example, Keisha from Winterset, Iowa commented that "the data was genuine and precise."

Turnaround Time: 5/5

PeopleFinders can produce a report for you in a much shorter period of time than sixty seconds, making them the second fastest of the seven best background check sites that we looked into and considered.

Cost: 4.5/5

It’s possible to buy separate searches for a payment ranging from $0.95 to $9.95. On the other hand, membership requires a compulsory fee of $29.95 to be paid monthly.

Customer Service: 4/5

Customer service can be accessed by dialing 800-718-8997 toll-free on weekdays between 10:00 am and 9:00 pm Eastern Time, and on weekends between 10:00 am and 6:30 pm. Additionally, they can be contacted through a contact form on their website.

Overall Score: 4.⅘

Spokeo - Best Background Check Site for Reverse Email Lookup

Pros

A few of the many free services

You are able to delete your data

interface that is simple to use

The website is often updated with new content

You will be required to make a single payment

Cons

Complaints from consumers relating to issues of accuracy

There aren't any limitless search options

Because Spokeo does not require a payment to use their basic data such as reverse email searches, it is deemed to be one of the best background check sites available. However, if an individual would like an even more comprehensive background search, they would need to pay a one-time fee.

Furthermore, anyone can opt to remove their details from the website. This platform is regularly updated and the user interface is easy to use.

On the contrary, a few people have been displeased with the results or the limited information provided.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

Through Spokeo's search results, you may access a person's contact details, personal details, past locations, financial data, family members, criminal records, contacts, and social media accounts. These results are obtained from an extensive analysis of billions of public files.

These records are a collection of information, which may range from property-related to social media-related to business-related to consumer-related, and more.

Accuracy: 4/5

The majority of people who have used the service are pleased, however, a small number of customers have mentioned that the data isn't accurate. Buddy R., for example, posted a review on SiteJabber that included the statement that "misinformation makes you almost as bad as a criminal."

Turnaround Time: 5/5

The speed at which this best online background check website produces results makes it the second-best choice out of the best background check sites that we have discussed.

Cost: 5/5

The total cost of the name report has been decreased to an all-time low of $0.95, due to a discount of $1.95.

Customer Service: 5/5

If you need to reach customer service, you can call 888-271-9562 between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm Eastern Time on any day of the week. Additionally, if you have any queries or worries, please do not hesitate to send an email message to customercare@spokeo.com.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

US Search -Best Background Check Site for Affordability

Pros

Greater number of search options than almost all of the other top background check websites

A promise to refund any money paid if unsatisfied with the services

Large searchable database with a variety of possibilities

A reporting system that is open to everybody

Cons

The reporting's structure might need some work

The virtual assistant moves quite slowly and is of absolutely no practical value

The searches that are the most efficient financially are the ones that do not reveal too much

US Search, established in 1998, is highly regarded as the "grandparent" of the best background check sites. It has the ability to search for one name for as little as $2.45 or multiple searches for $20 a month, which is one of its best characteristics.

PeopleData, a search engine for background searches, backs US Search.

Even if you haven't utilized this popular service, you may be familiar with its name as it has been featured multiple times on noted news programs such as The Wall Street Journal and 60 Minutes as one of the top background check sites.

It’s a speedy and reliable way to access different types of criminal records, such as those for sex offenders, felonies, and misdemeanors.

You can make use of this website to search local databases, state registries, or even comprehensive searches of databases all over the country, depending on the purpose of your investigation.

US Search is renowned for its expansive selection of search alternatives, which increases access to a massive range of facts, cementing its status as one of the top-rated sites for background searches. Should you go for the Omni-search option, you can scan social media sites.

The most exhaustive research currently available is the formal background search, although it will set you back approximately $40. This examination will uncover any criminal convictions along with significant financial data such as bankruptcy filings.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

In addition to a comprehensive background check, other types of background checks include:

An examination of criminal records

A search of property records

A reverse phone lookup

An email search

A search of social network sites

Accuracy: 5/5

Although you may not have ever used this famous service, you could still be familiar with it because it has commonly been referred to as one of the best background check sites on reliable news outlets.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

You will have to endure a few loading screens for a duration of five minutes before you can register for a membership and view your report. The waiting time for this company is much greater than the other best background check sites in our selection.

Cost: 4/5

The firm provides name searches on an individual basis for a minimal fee of $2.45, or customers can opt to pay a fee of $20 a month in order to be able to have unlimited searches.

Customer Service: 4/5

Customers can communicate with customer service representatives by calling (888) 712-0108 during the weekdays from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. They can also get in touch by sending an email to support@ussearch.com.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Ranking Methodology for the Best Background Check Sites

Access to Non-Public Information

To begin with a premium background search, the most important thing to consider is the availability of confidential records, preferably by means of a credit header.

A credit header is just the upper part of a credit report; it does not contain any data concerning an individual's financial position or professional background which is not suitable for a search that has nothing to do with business.

Credit headers may be utilized to verify a person's distinctive identifier, or most recent address, contact number, and work-related information.

Access to State Records

Filing an application either physically or digitally will now give you prompt access to free or low-cost background searches in several states. But it’s easier to pay for a premium search that involves state records, considering the amount of time and effort it requires to search through online databases (and in some cases, offline databases).

A premium search can also bring up personal information such as a professional license (in the particular state of practice), educational qualifications, marriage certificates, death certificates, driving violations, and other essential data that can prove a person's identity and accomplishments.

Social Media Searches

Companies are now opting to include social media searches as part of their screening processes, particularly when they’re aware of any potential issues regarding a potential employee or traveler.

Other best background check sites take advantage of specific software that can identify patterns, names, and profiles, whereas other free searches are limited to Google scanning public names and related sites.

Going beyond a regular Google name search, BeenVerified provides a more comprehensive deep web search that can uncover additional information that may otherwise be difficult to locate.

Custom Background Searches

Different types of background searches may be grouped into a single package deal, ranging from basic screenings to more complex tests that are tailored to a particular job or situation, such as caring for a child or looking after someone's house.

Accreditation

Certain companies that specialize in background checks emphasize the fact they possess the accreditation. This may be granted by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners or a similar organization. Such certification may be contingent on meeting standards of applicant rights protection and full compliance with all legal protocols.

Report Information Accuracy

Incorrect information can leave you exposed to expensive liabilities that could interfere with meeting your goals. Having access to accurate and professional background checks will help you make a more informed decision.

Search Customization

Casting a wide net is usually a good practice, but it’s important to note that not all background searches are the same. If you need to be more precise in your search, it’s best to focus on your work history or financial documents. To do this, you will need to find a company that can tailor the results to your specific requirements. A great background search service will offer multiple levels of screening to guarantee that you have the right information for your particular situation.

Ease of Use

There's no need to be a detective or possess any particular expertise to use a background search website. The best background check websites should be user-friendly and offer information in a clear format. The top services make sure you get the most accurate information in the shortest time.

Customer Support

A reliable customer service squad equipped with industry expertise should be ready to answer any questions you have about the top background checks. If the search you’re conducting is proving unsuccessful, they ought to be able to explain why.

Moreover, the record search providers must prioritize providing their customers with the best possible results rather than trying to sell additional searches that may not be what you actually need.

A sponsored search is an excellent way to get the information you’re looking for but may not be able to find on your own. Most commercial companies will compile the data and present it to you in a structured, easy-to-understand format.

Guide to Background Checks

Verification services provide a user-friendly way for firms, associations, or people to acquire details about an individual prior to setting up a business or personal affiliation. The explanation of the background search, the steps involved in it, and the types of data it can reveal are all described in the tutorial below.

What is a background check?

A background search website scans the entire web for details about the individual that you’re researching. You could source most of the data the services have access to yourself, but it could take you a considerable length of time to obtain the data you require.

The services may create a report that you have asked for quickly and carefully, as they have the ability to go through millions of documents.

Background searches may uncover a person's financial background, employment background, and credit history, and other elements of their life other than criminal records. They may also be used to confirm a person's identity.

What Are The Levels of Background Checks?

It's important to understand that there are many different types of background searches available to be performed. Knowing the different kinds can help you make sure you are ordering the right one and also provide a better understanding of the results you receive.

Level 1 : Identity verification (Name, addresses, phone numbers, DOB, SSN, etc.)

: Identity verification (Name, addresses, phone numbers, DOB, SSN, etc.) Level 2 : Criminal background checks (via the local police or federal authorities)

: Criminal background checks (via the local police or federal authorities) Level 3 : Credit history and score checks

: Credit history and score checks Level 4 : Motor vehicle record

: Motor vehicle record Level 5 : Educational and professional background checks

: Educational and professional background checks Level 6 : Fingerprint checks

: Fingerprint checks Level 7: Verify legal work status in the US

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

Depending on the purpose of the background search, the depth of the investigation can vary substantially. If you're just curious about an ex, you won't have to go as far as if you're looking into someone for a job that requires a high degree of security clearance, for instance.

The spectrum of background checks can span from the most basic data to a full-scale criminal history examination.

Businesses commonly carry out investigations into potential employees' backgrounds which typically include:

Personal background checks

E-Verify background checks

International background checks

Background checks for employment

Universal background checks

OIG background checks

Credit background checks

Verifying the credentials of those who have obtained a professional license or registration

Criminal background checks

Social media scans

Education verification

Reference check

Social Security number trace

The majority of background checks include the individual's age and date of birth, as well as contact information, like their addresses and phone numbers. Moreover, more precise information like educational background, career history, and any criminal convictions or records may also be included. In addition to these items, a background check may also comprise the following:

Civil records

Relatives

Bankruptcies

References

Aliases

Liens

Marriage licenses

Personal websites

Social media profiles

Blogs

Photographs

Driving history

Credit

Sexual offender registry listings

Weapons permits

Wikipedia pages

Military records

Other types of licenses (professional)

The background check company and rules you utilize will dictate what data is accessible

Background Checks for Employee and Tenant Screening

Since our list concentrates on searches that protect customers, we have decided not to look into the following companies. In spite of this, we advise taking a look at Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau to get a better idea of their standing.

These businesses sell credit reports and other confidential government data for legitimate business use instead of services to the usual customer with only personal intentions.

Universal Background Screening

EBI

Checkr

GoodHire

Sterling

The Shrewd Searcher’s Guide to Finding Quality Background Checks

People who carry out private searches for their own benefit and are seeking the same kind of facts as those who resort to public searches, and they’re entitled to a large portion of the same information. Even though a swift Google search reveals a great deal of trustworthy background check services, there are still certain things you should think about before deciding on the one that is right for you.

The concept of public record search is relatively recent. Previously, employers and lenders used personal references exclusively in order to verify a resume. Having access to a source of impartial facts has been advantageous all through history for people and businesses who wanted to protect themselves from theft, crime, and substandard work performance.

Even today, when employers or federal government workers do background checks, they’re looking for the same basic data.

Unpredictable performance at work

Drug use

The burden of debt and severe difficulties with finances

Civil records or lawsuits

Criminal charges, especially from the sex offender registry

Best Background Check Sites – FAQ

What is the Most Accurate Background Check Site?

BeenVerified is the most dependable background check website available. It provides "Sensitive Information" such as residential addresses, telephone numbers, real estate documents, legal verdicts, photos, and other court documents, along with searches of criminal records on a national level.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

The best background check sites will investigate a person's past and present in order to provide the most precise information.

They begin by consulting public records, which are made up of data extracted from documents open to the public, such as birth records, property deeds, and law enforcement documents. Secondly, they will analyze secondary sources, which could involve online posts or news bulletins, social media accounts, and phone directories.

Finally, they will investigate other web-based sources including your magazine subscriptions, voter registration, hunting or fishing licenses, and any professional permits or associations you’re a part of.

How Do I Pick the Best Background Check Services for Me?

To pick out the most suitable background check site for you, it’s important to make sure that you do your research. Each and every decision you make should be thought through carefully.

The variety of checks and screens available, the quality of the reports that are provided, and the length of time it takes to get the report should be taken into consideration when selecting the perfect background check websites for you.

It’s essential that you also keep in mind the cost of the service, the availability of customer support, and any other pertinent factors while searching for the best background check sites.

You may come to the conclusion that BeenVerified is the most efficient and superior background check website after evaluating your choices. However, we understand that this may not be the case for everyone or in all circumstances.

Why Run a Background Check?

In order to verify a person's background, background checks are conducted. This investigation is done to determine if the individual has any criminal records or has been involved in any sort of legal matter. It also looks into the person's job history, marital status, and any other relevant details related to the application. Background checks are used to search for both criminal and non-criminal records, such as traffic violations.

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

The duration of a background investigation could be anything from several hours to multiple days, depending on the company offering the service. This is usually conducted by a private firm that has access to judicial and public data.

The time it takes to receive the results of the check is dependent on the urgency of the report and any extra fees for the background check. Although some companies guarantee quick results, this may not be achievable for all kinds of reports.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

Generally, it’s lawful to conduct background checks in the majority of states. But there are certain regulations that must be followed for each state. Furthermore, background checks are allowed for many state and federal job opportunities.

Different countries have distinct rules regarding who is allowed to utilize background check sites and what details can be obtained from them. Consequently, if you have any concerns about the background check regulations in your state, it’s advisable to consult with a lawyer.

Hence, before making any decisions regarding the recruitment of a new employee, it is advisable to first contact the unemployment office of your state and the human resources department of your company.

Is It Safe to Use These Best Background Check Services?

The best background check platforms are kept safe from online interlopers with complex encryption technology.

It’s impossible for the individual whose background you are researching to find out that you conducted an investigation on them.

Your confidential data, including your name, email address, and payment card details, is safeguarded in the same manner as any other sensitive info within your customer account.

In rare cases, such as when you pay for your subscription or need to adhere to regulatory requirements, the superior background check platform will only reveal your personal details.The leading background check sites also guarantee that your information will never be sold.

The most trustworthy background check services provide you with the choice to remove your data if you have a change of heart, which makes them secure in another manner. Because of this approach, if someone does a background check on you with that particular business, they won't be able to get much, if any, information about you.

Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway

There is a vast amount of data available on the web these days because of the advancement of technology. Finding the right information can be the most arduous task. Websites and applications designed to do background checks may help you feel more secure. With background or identity checks, it can be difficult to hide any secrets.

By running background checks on prospective colleagues, dates, or any other new people in your life, you can avoid potentially dangerous scenarios. Furthermore, you can use modern technology to identify scammers, such as reverse phone lookups.

You can check your own background as well as other people's. You never know what kind of information is on the web due to its overwhelming reach. You can protect your profile and prepare for important interviews by checking yourself.

We were especially pleased with BeenVerified as it could perform record searches on three different areas of the web: the deep web, dark web, and the surface web, in addition to the free searches we can do with Whitepages.

If you're even a little worried about someone, such as a new friend, date, coworker, family friend, or anyone who visits your home, it makes sense to carry out a background check right away.

