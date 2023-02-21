Cheap Psychics by Phone, Chat & Video, Most Affordable Psychic Readings Online

You don’t have to spend a fortune to find your fortune (pun intended).

Indeed, while some psychics charge $10-$20 per minute (which amounts to $300-$600 per 30-minute session)…

You can get the same answers with the help of cheap psychic readings, for as low as $30 per 30-minute session. (That’s a 90-95% discount)

So, if you’ve been feeling stuck lately, if you’ve suffered a terrible loss, or if things aren’t going well with your partner − you can use the inexpensive psychic websites below to get your life back on track.

And yes, we’ve included psychic websites that offer tarot readings, numerology readings, psychic medium readings, and more, so you can always find a psychic that you can connect with on a deeper level.

It’s time to be yourself again.

Best Cheap Psychics Online - Quick Answers

Keen - Most affordable (10 minutes for $1.99) Kasamba - Cheap love readings (70% OFF) Psychic Source - Most experienced psychics ($1/minute + 3 free minutes) Oranum - Affordable readings via webcam (10,000 FREE coins) AskNow - Cheap psychics by phone (5 FREE minutes) Mysticsense - Budget-friendly tarot readings (5 FREE minutes)

1. Keen – Best Cheap Psychic Readings (350+ Affordable Psychics)

Pros

Featured in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, & Bustle

350+ cheap psychics online (under $2/min)

Chat and Phone Psychics available

24/7 support & guidance

Anonymous and secure transactions

Free horoscope readings

Interesting Articles & Media

Deal: 10 minutes for $1.99

Cons

No video readings available

Less specialties than Kasamba

The way Keen works is simple, and you can tell that the site wants to play the card of accessibility alongside affordability. With some of the cheapest standard rates available, Keen is a great place to start looking for the best cheap psychics online.

Once you create an account with Keen, look through their directory of psychics for those that specialize in your area of interest. You can filter by price, so it’s easy to find the cheap psychic reading you’re looking for (more on that below).

>> Get 3 FREE minutes on Keen Psychics <<

How to Save $$$ with Cheap Psychics

When it comes to finding cheap psychic readers, Keen allows you to exclude psychics outside of your budget. Simply click on the “Filter” button, and set the price to a rate you’re happy with.

Many of the 5-star psychics at Keen charge as little as $3.99 per minute. They cover everything from love readings, clairvoyant readings, and spiritual readings to angel reading, and more.

If that’s not cheap enough, there are over 350+ psychic advisors charging just $1.99/minute. If you’re worried about legitimacy and accuracy at that price, don’t be.

We checked and found that most advisors offering cheap readings are backed by 100s of positive reviews and, on average, a 4.5-star rating or higher.

One-Time Promotions & Deals

Best of all, if you’re new to Keen Psychics, you can get your introductory 10-minute call with any Keen Psychic for only $1.99.

As far as we can tell, this deal is available across the board. No matter a psychic’s usual rate, you can get an in-depth 10-minute reading for $1.99. This was the best deal we could find for cheap psychic phone readings.

What’s more, all calls are 100% confidential, anonymous, and risk-free.

TIP! To get the most out of this deal, we recommend choosing the most experienced and highly-rated psychic advisor you can find. Don’t waste this deal on cheap psychics.

>> Get 10-minutes for $1.99 on Keen Psychics <<

Why Choose Keen Psychics

Keen is one of the best cheap psychic reading websites when it comes to acting as an affordable option that people can turn to for reassurance in times of doubt and confusion.

According to Keen, its online psychics have had 45 million meaningful conversations with over 14 million happy customers.

Whether you are looking for love readings, relationship advice, career prospects, or anything else, you should be able to find budget-friendly, accurate psychics in each category 24/7 at Keen Psychics.

2. Kasamba – Best Cheap LOVE Psychic Readings (3 Free Minutes)

Pros

20 years of experience

3M+ people helped

Seamless mobile app

Reliable love readings

Variety of psychic tools available

3 free new psychic minutes

70% OFF intro offer

Has Spanish-speaking readers

Cons

No of psychics changes through day

A few readers offer chat readings only

Kasamba has been one of the most popular online psychic services for 20 years running.

Moreover, the psychic service boasts some of the finest psychic reading professionals in the business. It has satisfied more than 4 million customers since 1999, and guarantees satisfaction on your first call.

It’s good to know that Kasamba offers almost all online psychic readings. From love to career to spirituality to family, just to mention a few.

This said, the psychic reading platform is mostly celebrated for its accurate love readings. Better still, the psychics on the platform use various tools, therefore you can find one that works best for you.

How to Save Money with Cheap Psychics

There are hundreds of cheap psychic readers to help you with your queries.

Most importantly, most psychic readers have rates between $2 - $5 a minute, which is quite affordable. If you’re on a tight budget, you could also find Kasamba advisors with rates below $2 a minute.

Promos and Deals

Despite its longevity, the site doesn’t want to waste your time and offers 3 free minutes with every new advisor. With these free minutes, you can figure out if a psychic reader is the right person for you.

As a newcomer, you’ll get also get 70% off your first session (on top of a 3-minute free psychic reading).

In addition to the above deals, Kasamba usually has regular deals and promotions. If you sign up to their email, you can receive the deals as soon as they come.

Best of all? Most psychics will have rates between 60 cents and $2 per minute after the 70% price reduction.

>> Get 70% OFF on Kasamba <<

Why Choose Kasamba

You can look through the psychic directory of top psychic mediums to see who’s available online at any given time. Each psychic has a handle, a photo, a list of specialties, a rating (usually 4.5 or 5 stars), and a review count to help you make a smart decision.

Again, most Kasamba online psychics are pretty seasoned. Many have received between 5,000 and 17,000 reviews from happy customers, therefore assuring you of a reliable reading service.

3. Psychic Source – Cheap Psychics With Years of Experience ($1/Minute)

Pros

Oldest psychic site

100% satisfaction guarantee

$1/min starting offer

Assists in psychic matching

Hundreds of psychics online

Wide educational media

All communication options

Cons

Could have more video readers

Different prices per communication channel

As the premier online psychic reading service for more than 30 years, Psychic Source is the longest-standing psychic reader site here.

Psychic Source has also gotten many positive reviews from millions of satisfied users, which means they have a strong reputation for customer satisfaction.

Moreover, the psychic platform offers all communication reading channels, including cheap psychic readings via video for those that want a more intimate virtual reading.

Psychic Source even makes it easier for you to access video readings by letting you schedule readings and avoid wasting time looking for a reader.

How to Save Money with Cheap Psychics

Just by choosing Psychic Source, you receive 3 free minutes to start with. On top of this, the reading site has something for every budget, with numerous psychics having rates of $3 and below per minute.

Deals and Promos

If you’re looking for a cheap psychic reading, Psychic Source offers the following introductory rates to first-time users:

It’s also assuring to know that Psychic Source psychic readers are available to take your call 24/7, in case you have a query.

You’ll also be happy to know that most of the psychics here have 4.5-5 star ratings from clients, which suggests they’re giving accurate readings.

To give you confidence, there’s a 100% satisfaction guarantee to give you worth for every reading session.

Psychic Source further has some of the best online psychics in a whole range of categories, including relationship, love, and spiritual readings. They perform various types of readings, such as astrological, tarot, and rune stone readings.

For those new to psychics online, Psychic Source has a psychic matching tool that takes in your needs and preferences to recommend the most suitable psychic advisors.

If you want insights into where your life is heading and which upcoming offers are for keeps, a call to Psychic Source might set you on the right track.

>> Get Cheap $1/min Rates <<

Why Choose Psychic Source

As testimonials show, many of the callers who were initially skeptical about online psychic readings came full circle after speaking with the cheap psychic readers at Psychic Source.

Even if you just make one 10-minute call, that $10 can do a lot to solve life-long mysteries for you and set your life on course for newfound success.

Lastly, Psychic Source has a big panel of free helpful articles on love, wellness, health, and more to help guide you on challenges as well.

4. Oranum – Best Cheap Psychics via Video Call

Pros

Worldwide readers

Free live streams

$9.99 worth of free credits

Seamless video readings

Free public psychic chats

Access exclusive psychic content

Variety of languages

Extensive reader filters

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee

Use credits not pay per time spent

Oranum is a live psychic site especially optimized for modern-day internet users.

The reader site even borrows a lot from social networks even giving you a peek into psychic readers' lives when you join their fan clubs.

Along with this, you can even add psychic to your favorites to find them easily the next time you visit.

Oranum’s signature is their video readings. Unlike other psychic reading websites that give free minutes for you to find a befitting psychic, Oranum provided free psychic live streams.

By joining a free psychic reader live stream, you can gauge their style and even ask questions to determine if they’re the best option for your questions.

To increase accessibility for more people, Oranum is available in multiple languages like Italian, Spanish, French, German, and more.

How to Save Money with Cheap Psychics

Its psychics don’t charge by the minute. Instead, you purchase credits for psychic chat time when you register an account. As a new member, you’ll get 10,000 credits for free online psychic readings.

You can also set your desired budget using the site’s price filter to find cheap psychics that align with how much you’re willing to spend.

Promos and Deals

New Oranum visitors get free credits worth $9.99 to start off.

To contact a psychic, register an account with Oranum. You’ll need to enter a valid email address and choose a name and password for the site. Once in, you can redeem your free 10,000 credits and enter a chat with the online psychic of your choice.

>> Get 10,000 FREE Coins <<

Oranum accepts payments via PayPal, credit/debit card, Skrill, bitcoin, and gift card.

The website features a side-bar menu for different psychic categories, including tarot card readings, dream analysis, astrology, numerology, and palm reading.

All the psychics that are currently online are visible in the scroll-loading thumbnail table on the center screen. You can also filter through psychics by language or customer rating.

Why Choose Oranum

Oranum has psychic reading counselors from across the world. The biggest advantage of this diversity is that you get to benefit from different perspectives.

Furthermore, you can filter advisors based on their region and experience, to find a fitting one.

5. AskNow – Best Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros

5 minutes for free

$1/minute introductory offer

Has video guides

Highly experienced psychics

Detailed psychic profiles

Free psychic question

Cons

Few filters

Limited satisfaction guarantee

AskNow is a psychic service where you can ask a psychic reader any question about love, relationships, and money.

Also, if you are uncertain about your destiny or trajectory in life, you can call their 1-888-815-1999 number to get cheap phone psychic readings.

The site brings together top psychic providers from across the US. Moreover, these psychics are thoroughly screened to ensure that they give you accurate and reliable readings.

Again, most of the psychic readers have decades of experience with some having practiced psychic reading for even 40+ years.

How to Save Money with Cheap Psychics

Since AskNow has a massive panel of psychic readers, it’s not hard to find cheap psychics online that meet your goals.

Promos and Deals

AskNow offers the following introductory packages for psychic sessions by phone:

5 minutes free with a master or elite advisor (when you purchase the intro package)

with a master or elite advisor (when you purchase the intro package) $1 a minute with a top-rated advisor + 5 free minutes with a master advisor

The platform provides online psychic readings 24/7 to callers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. You must be at least 18 years old to call.

>> Get 5 FREE Minutes on AskNow <<

If you don’t want to talk over the phone, you can speak with an advisor from your computer via online chat.

The AskNow website has a directory of psychics who run the gamut from horoscope readers to love and relationship specialists.

Each psychic reader in the Ask Now directory is pictured next to a list of their specialties, prices, customer ratings, special offers, and number of years in the field. Many five-star AskNow psychics offer readings for $1 per minute or 1 free psychic question.

Why Choose AskNow

Beyond psychic readings, AskNow provides expertly-crafted articles that can give you more insight on how to achieve better wellness.

The site also makes it pleasant for newbies by including video guides to help you wrap your mind around psychic readings and how to prepare for one.

6. Mysticsense – Cheap Tarot Readings by Phone or Chat

Pros

Great for spiritual direction

5 free minutes

Global psychic readers

Has video reading

Choose reader style

Has community forums

Cons

No app yet

Doesn’t give free horoscopes

On its very front page, Mysticsense promotes some of the cheapest psychic reading online from 4.5/5-star psychics.

On top of its affordable psychic reader providers, Mysticsense is famously known for its spiritual readings.

Best of all, the psychic reader site has a video reading option to provide an immersive and more traditional-like reading.

To use Mysticsense, you’ll first need to register an account with the site. To find the best available online psychic reading services, click the “Browse All Psychics” button and filter down your search.

How to Save Money with Cheap Psychics

On their featured table of online psychic readers, the starting rate is typically between $0.99 and $1.99 per minute.

To complement this, you can use the price filter to find the cheapest psychic providers for yourself.

Promos and Deals

Moreover, you’ll get five free minutes with your first session as part of its free psychic reading online offer. And, if you’re not happy with your first reading, Mysticsense can give you a full refund.

The pricing rates on Mysticsense vary by psychic, but they generally offer affordable psychic readings.

If you wish to speak by phone, Mysticsense will connect you one-on-one with an expert phone psychic. You can also opt for psychic chat readings if you want a more familiar texting experience.

>> Get 5 FREE Minutes on Mysticsense <<

Why Choose Mysticsense

Mysticsense prides itself in providing you with a customized experience. You can even determine the reading style of your psychic with psychic search tools.

At Mysticsense, you’ll find a range of psychics specialized in tarot and spiritual readings, including those that cover divine information and love-life predictions.

You can narrow the list down by rating, specialties, tools used (chakras, crystal balls, tarot card readings, etc.), and reading style.

Additionally, you can also embrace a sense of community with the website’s community forum. Here, you can share your ideas and thoughts and help lift yourself and each other up.

Phone vs. Online Chat Psychics

As a rule of thumb, phone readings can help you connect to the psychic on a deeper level since you will be transmitting a lot of energy through your voice. This is why many people believe phone readings to be more accurate overall.

That said, chat psychic readings offer the undeniable advantage of remaining completely anonymous. Particularly if this is your first psychic reading session, you might not feel entirely comfortable just yet.

In the end, it also comes down to personal preference. Don’t go for a phone reading or chat psychic readings just because someone told you that “it’s better”. You have to be able to relax during the reading session, so go with the option that makes you feel comfortable.

How We Ranked the Best Cheap Psychics Online

Positive Customer Reviews

The good thing with online psychic readings is that you can check customer reviews to see if a website is legit or not. This is how we managed to pick only the most reputable online psychic reading services, with thousands of reviews to back up their reputation.

Years in the Business

An established psychic platform with 20+ years of experience is much more reliable than a new one that was created yesterday. For this reason, you probably noticed that the best psychic reading sites on our list are tried-and-tested, with decades of experience in the business.

Psychic Specialties

Just because a service offers cheap readings doesn’t mean that you have to certain type of reading. No matter the psychic website, you should be able to find affordable advisors in any psychic speciality you’re interested in, whether that’s tarot reading, astrological readings or something else entirely.

Psychic Tools

If you’re new to the psychic world, you should know that psychics use different tools and methods to make accurate readings. Here’s a non-exhaustive list of these methods:

Tarot readings : As the name suggests, tarot card readings are made using decks of ancient tarot cards to predict the future.

: As the name suggests, tarot card readings are made using decks of ancient tarot cards to predict the future. Astrology readings : Astrologers use the movements of planets to see your past, present, and future life.

: Astrologers use the movements of planets to see your past, present, and future life. Psychic Mediums : Uniquely, psychic mediums are able to communicate with the spirits of the dead. This makes them ideally equipped to help you deal with loss and grief.

: Uniquely, psychic mediums are able to communicate with the spirits of the dead. This makes them ideally equipped to help you deal with loss and grief. Fortune Telling: Using crystal balls or no tool at all, these online psychic readers are known for making accurate predictions about the future.

Satisfaction Guarantee

While satisfaction guarantees are hard to find these days, we made sure to include online psychic services that protect their customers.

After all, if the cheap phone psychics don’t give accurate readings, you shouldn’t have to pay for it. As an example, Kasamba has a $50 satisfaction guarantee on your first session.

>> Get 10-minutes for $1.99 on Keen Psychics <<

FAQs about Cheap Psychics & Psychic Readings

Can I Get a $1 Psychic Reading?

Yes, you can get a $1 psychic reading, and even free psychic readings. However, this will generally only be for a few minutes, as professional online psychics need to make a living.

You’ll also find “100% free psychic readings” on some online psychic reading websites for an unlimited time, but these are generally computer-generated readings and are more a game rather than actual predictions.

How Do I Pay for an Online Psychic Reading?

You can pay the psychic by sticking to whatever payment protocol the online psychic reading site has in place for the users. If it’s a phone reading, the receptionist will walk you through the process. For cam sessions, payments are usually made with site credits.

Are Cheap Psychic Readings as Good as Expensive Ones?

Yes, cheap psychic readings are as good as expensive ones, if you go with one of the websites featured in our article.

Why do we say “if”?

Simply because other websites may provide cheap psychic readings, but that’s because they offer inexperienced readers. In such a case, it’s easy to see how those readings wouldn’t be as good as more expensive ones.

How Do I Know if a Cheap Psychic is Legit?

You can know that a spiritual reader is legit by investing a little effort to check their credentials across online psychic reading platforms in advance. The advisors who offer a psychic reading online are usually put through a screening process by the psychic platforms in question.

Most psychic websites strive to maintain good ratings and customer loyalty. Therefore, they usually get the best psychic advisors to do phone psychic reading and chat sessions.

How Do I Choose the Right Psychic Reader?

You can pick cheap online psychics by sticking to the best practices that you can apply just as easily.

First, when you browse for an online psychic on a site like Kasamba, check his or her ratings and specialties. As you look through the photos and credentials of available psychics, you’ll probably get a feel for which ones you gravitate towards. Some sites also have receptionists who’ll gladly help you find a match.

>> Get 10-minutes for $1.99 on Keen Psychics <<

When Should You Get a Cheap Psychic Phone Reading?

You should get a cheap psychic phone reading if you’re not sure what to do and you know that making the wrong decision could be costly.

By talking with cheap psychics online, you can get clear insight on whether you should accept that job offer, quit your job, commit seriously to your relationship, or anything else.

That said, it’s also a good idea to talk with cheap psychics by phone when you start feeling overwhelmed and problems start accumulating. Waiting until the last minute isn’t very smart, as you’ll suffer greatly and things will be harder to fix then.

What Happens During a Psychic Reading?

What happens during psychic readings online is that you send your energy to the psychic reader, who will receive it and use it to guide you on your path.

When you start your session with an online or phone psychic, he or she will ask you to relax. Once you ask your question, the reading begins. There will be a timer on the screen so you can keep track of your minutes.

Will the Psychic Connect With Me?

Yes, the psychic reader will connect with you since the best psychic advisors usually have years of prior experience connecting with all kinds of people. They know how to put just about anyone at ease within seconds.

The best online psychics have helped thousands of customers get back on track. Chances are you’ll quickly warm to your reader during your online psychic reading.

What if a Psychic Tells Me Bad News?

If a psychic tells you bad news, you better rely on the reserves of mental energy with which you’ve come to the reading.

People typically come to psychic readers with questions about things that lie ahead, including negative stuff. Psychics avoid grim topics like death and illness, but they will be honest if you are on the wrong path.

>> Get 10-minutes for $1.99 on Keen Psychics <<

Should I Take a Psychic’s Words Seriously?

Yes, you should take a psychic’s words seriously. The best online psychic reading sites will help you find the strength and clarity within yourself to make the right decisions.

They use the information that you give them and do the readings. Whether you see it as entertainment or gospel is entirely up to you.

What Should I Do If I Don’t Feel Comfortable During a Reading?

If you don’t feel comfortable during a reading, just try to remember that psychics are not there to judge you, regardless of the information you give them.

Most psychics should put you at ease. If you truly feel the chemistry is lacking for whatever reason, you can always return to the receptionist and be routed to another reader.

Best Cheap Psychics to Call − Conclusion

With the help of online psychic websites, shedding light on life’s conundrums has become more affordable than ever. The arts of divination are no longer reserved for those who can set aside substantial sums to gain access to true professionals in this field.

Ironically, the advent of technology made the affordable but no less professional readings accessible to virtually everyone with an Internet connection.

Take, for example, Kasamba, which showers you with promotional free 3-minute deals, or Keen Psychics that offers one of the most affordable deals going: 10-minutes for $1.99

The only thing you need to do in advance is to change your mindset about cheap psychics being flawed or deceptive in any way.

On the contrary, cheap psychics will only serve to open up new paths of perception for the life issues that bother you and lead to a lifelong relationship with your favorite psychic reader.

>> Get 10-minutes for $1.99 on Keen Psychics <<