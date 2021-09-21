Sports bar Skybox Taphouse opens on 3rd floor of International Market Place

Sponsored by International Market Place

Skybox Taphouse is a brand new sports bar located on the 3rd floor of the International Market Place. Kassim Gumbs, General Manager at Skybox Taphouse, says their grand opening on September 9th was a full house, and to come early if you want good seats. They have almost 20 TVs located in their tailgate area, so you can watch multiple games at the same time. They even have a beer fountain with 20 taps freely pouring out!

All the food at Skybox Taphouse is made from scratch with the freshest ingredients. Enjoy their delicious pizzas like their kalua pork pizza with guava barbeque sauce made in house. Even the pizza dough is handmade with an infusion of beer added once a week. If you have a sweet tooth, Skybox Taphouse has you covered with a delicious crème fraiche panna cotta with strawberry compote and toasted pistachios, creme brulee, gelato, and affogato.

With the start of Football season, Skybox Taphouse is open Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am! Enjoy kick off for both college and NFL games. They even have a special breakfast menu from 7 am – 10 am! So, if you’re interested in making a reservation, or want more information about Skybox Taphouse, please visit skyboxtaphouse.com.

For more information: skyboxtaphouse.com, Facebook and Instagram: @skyboxtaphouse