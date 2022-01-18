Get involved in caring for Hawaii with Sierra Club Maui and Malama Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sierra Club Maui and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sierra Club Maui, visit https://mauisierraclub.org/.

Sierra Club Maui hike leaders and volunteers help care for ancient Hawaiian archaeological sites in South Maui.

About Sierra Club Maui:

Sierra Club Maui was established in 1976 and is part of America’s oldest established nationwide environmental advocacy group, Sierra Club (founded 1892). Sierra Club Maui is well known for its safe and exciting hiking program.

For more information: mauisierraclub.org, Facebook @SierraClubMaui