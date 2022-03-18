Embrace the Power of Aloha with WATERMAN – A Film about Duke Kahanamoku in Theaters April 1

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Foundation for Global Sports Development and its media division, Sidewinder Films and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Foundation for Global Sports Development, Sidewinder Films, and its newest documentary, Waterman, visit https://watermanthemovie.com.

Five-time Olympic medalist and Native Hawaiian Duke Paoa Kahanamoku shattered records and brought surfing to the world while overcoming a lifetime of personal challenges. The award-winning documentary Waterman explores Duke’s journey and legacy as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing.

Waterman, the newest documentary from Sidewinder Films, is produced by Dr. Steven Ungerleider and David Ulich and directed by Isaac Halasima, nephew of Jan Gordon Fisher who sculpted the Duke statue on Waikīkī Beach. Sidewinder Films is the media division of The Foundation for Global Sports Development, a non-profit foundation that promotes the benefits of sport around the world.

Coming to Hawai’i theaters on April 1st, Waterman features commentary from surfing’s biggest stars, including Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, while also delving into Duke’s personal successes, struggles, and humanitarianism through rare archival footage and compelling interviews.

“This film is for the whole ‘ohana,” said Duane DeSoto who plays Duke Kahanamoku in the film. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share Duke’s legacy of aloha with our keiki and ensure they understand their kuleana to perpetuate the same values that Duke stood for in and out of the water.”

Through Duke’s incredible athletic accomplishments, personal doctrine of Aloha, and enduring gift of surfing to the world, Waterman explores a theme that still resonates today – the role of sports in breaking societal barriers – and celebrates Duke’s triumphs and philosophy of inclusion, challenging us all to embrace diversity and incorporate Aloha into our own lives.

“Like so many others, we have been inspired by Duke Kahanamoku’s Creed of Aloha, philosophy of inclusion, compassion, and responsibility,” said David Ulich, Waterman producer and executive board member for The Foundation for Global Sports Development. “Producing documentaries like Waterman is simply one aspect of our mission. We go beyond the films and are proud to also support remarkable organizations that exemplify the messages in our documentaries.”

To continue Duke’s legacy, the Foundation has committed over $160,000 in donations to local non-profit organizations, such as the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation, Moore Aloha, Nā Kama Kai, and the Ho’oma’a Foundation.

“Duke’s story is the thing of legend for the surf community but much of his popular fame has been lost in recent generations,” said Kelly Slater. “This movie outlines what seems to be a timely topic given our current civil situation, but also brings everyone up to speed with the importance Duke played not only for surfing, but in the community at large in a time when people of color were rarely celebrated. His kindness and humility shone through some tough times in history, and he inspired people with his character, kindness and larger than life persona.”

Catch Waterman in theaters starting on April 1. Advance tickets are available for purchase now. Visit https://www.fandango.com/waterman-2022-227276/movie-overview before opening weekend sells out.