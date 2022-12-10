Visit Santa and play in the snow at Show Aloha Land

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Show Aloha Land and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Show Aloha Land, visit showalohaland.com.

Get ready for the ultimate holiday experience! Head down to the Aloha Stadium for the 3rd Annual Show Aloha Land with brand new attractions. Visit their 3,600 sq feet of fresh snow where the kids can go tobogganing, a massive bouncing town, and 3 new trains for the keiki to enjoy the light show.

For more information, visit showalohaland.com.