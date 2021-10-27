ShoreFyre puts unique twist on local favorites in the heart of Waikiki

Sponsored by International Market Place

“We offer the first casual dining concept at International Market Place, serving delicious Hawaiian-Pacific fusion comfort food,” said owner Allen Farinas. “We’re approachable and awesome!”

Many of the menu items are based on what Farinas enjoyed growing up on Oahu, taken up a notch. For example, the 50/50 Burger is half applewood smoked bacon and Angus chuck, making it hearty and delicious. ShoreFyre’s Loco Moco, the most popular dish on the menu, has been enjoyed by countless tourists and kamaaina. Other favorites include Garlic Shrimp, Koa Chicken and Fresh Ahi Poke.

Extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, along with a full bar and late hours round out a unique, yet reasonably priced, dining experience. In addition, the new location will be available for private bookings, including a lanai with views of Pops Surf Break. “We expanded to meet the growing need for unique, casual dining options in the heart of Waikiki, especially at International Market Place,” said General Manager Alan Wiltshire. " Allen and his wife Mayu started a wonderful restaurant that more people wanted to enjoy. With ShoreFyre at International Market Place, we invite everyone to experience what the Farinas family offers: good food that’s accessible to everyone.”

Locally owned, ShoreFyre is Waikiki’s leading fresh grill and bar. ShoreFyre is located at International Market Place Level 3 (Grand Lānai), and on Koa Avenue. See www.shorefyre.com or Instagram @shorefyre.