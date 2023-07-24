Shop and support local at the Made in Hawaii Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, visit www.cochawaii.org.

HFIA represents over 200 member companies, including retailers, manufacturers, distributors, brokers and others connected to Hawaii’s food industry.

With the current workforce shortages and the uncertain economic climate, it is more important than ever for us to support our local food producers and distributors. As part of supporting our local industry, HFIA is proud to present the 29th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival from Aug. 18-20, 2023. It’s going to be their largest event ever and will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center for the first time.

The event will showcase Hawai’i’s creativity and rich cultural heritage, offering attendees an opportunity to explore more than 450 vendor booths of made-in-Hawai’i products while enjoying live entertainment, chef demos, a beer garden and more.

For more information, visit madeinhawaiifestival.com.