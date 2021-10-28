RevoluSun hiring across the board with help from Hiring Now

Sponsored by Kamehameha Schools and Chamber of Commerce Hawai’i

Kamehameha Schools and the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the “Hiring Now Virtual Job Fair.”

Employers from across the state are looking to hire hundreds of workers NOW! That includes Revolusun.

They are looking to fill many positions across the board including installers, electricians, technicians, customer service reps, accounting, and front desk! If you are interested in working in the clean energy industry, check out RevoluSun during Hiring Now!

The virtual job fair starts Wednesday, Nov. 10. Register now for the event and apply for job openings today at: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiringnow