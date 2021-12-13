RevitalizeMaui helping people feel and look good

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of RevitalizeMaui and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about RevitalizeMaui, visit https://www.revitalizemaui.com/.

We were invited to visit by Dr. Emeka Okwuje. For many years, he wrestled with the following questions: Can you actually pause the aging clock? Can you really look as great as you feel? He came to the conclusion that you actually can. Having children later in his life drove him to become more focused on reducing the effects of aging. And in fact, it’s the main reason he founded RevitalizeMaui Aesthetic & Longevity Medicine Center in 2016.

Since then, the clinic has treated more than 16,000 patients, becoming one of the most renowned, reputable and prestigious anti-aging medical practices on Maui and beyond.

Dr. Emeka Okwuje says there’s been a surge in demand following the “Zoom Boom.” Many people simply want to look better and feel better while on screen. So they asked for some options that can improve their appearance, from Botox, to dermal fillers, to PDO thread lifts and skin resurfacing.

Experiencing such a surge in popularity, RevitalizeMaui has moved to a new, larger space in North Kīhei to accommodate its growing base of happy patients. The aesthetic medicine & anti-aging center, now at 411 Huku Li’i Place in Kīhei, has tripled its capacity with a continued focus on cutting-edge aesthetic and longevity medical solutions to turn back the clock and improve quality of life. They offer a comprehensive array of procedures, from facial rejuvenation and skin revitalization to non-surgical body contouring and bioidentical hormone replacement therapies.

“It’s important to us that our location is very accessible to our patients, who travel here from all across Maui or make the short drive from the airport when they fly in from neighbor islands and the mainland,” says Dr. Okwuje. “This new state-of-the-art medical facility allows us to perform the highest quality aesthetic, longevity and regenerative medical treatments in absolute comfort.”

The doctor and his wife were very involved in the buildout of their 1,500-square-foot space in North Kīhei, professionally designed by local firm,Pili Design+Build, to create a connection with their patients in a modern, sustainable and welcoming space.

The new location offers several private rooms to perform skin resurfacing, injectable treatments, along with other longevity medical services. In addition, the DermaBar luxury retail experience provides the highest quality clinical-grade skincare on the island of Maui. The team of experts at RevitalizeMaui is available to create custom skin care regimens for patients.

Skin Revitalization:Erbium Yag LaserIPL PhotorejuvenationLaser Hair RemovalTattoo RemovalPixel8 RF ResurfacingVenus Viva RF Resurfacing

Non-surgical body-contouring:BodySculp Laser Fat ReductionBodyTone Bio-Muscle Toning

“Because every person is unique, the practice of aesthetic, longevity and regenerative medicine is an art as much as a science,” explains Dr. Okwuje. “I’m proud to provide that experienced artistry coupled with the technological tools to help patients reshape their appearance, confidence and attitudes through aesthetic and longevity services that are attainable, affordable and surgery-free.”

With years of expertise and top-of-the-line training in the latest aesthetic and anti-aging advances, Dr. Okwuje is a top professional in his field and offers a diverse menu of services for optimal health, longevity medicine, and medical aesthetics in Hawai’i. Those services include…

Provides a fresh, revitalized look that never goes out of style. Patients get custom-tailored plans with the options that fit them best.

● Botox — relax facial muscles, reduce lines, treat migraines and more

● Dermal Fillers — fill in facial wrinkles, lift, fill and augment facial features

● PDO Thread Lift — tighten, lift and sculpt the skin in less than half an hour

Anti-Aging & Weight LossWe all want to live longer, healthier, more productive lives. Dr. Okwuje and his trained staff can design the best longevity/anti-aging medicine blueprints to meet patients’ needs.

● Non-Surgical Body Contouring — remove stubborn pockets of fat and build muscle to sculpt your body

● Weight Loss Programs — receive an individualized medical plan for lasting weight loss

● Hormone Replacement Therapy — address hormonal imbalances with BHRT and TRT programs

Skin Revitalization Want to reverse damaged skin? Everyone does. RevitalizeMaui has secret weapons that work!

● Skin Tightening — treat sagging, lax skin on the face, neck and other areas

● IPL Photofacial — use energy wavelengths to reduce sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles

● Laser Skin Resurfacing — smooth fine lines, minimize scars and discoloration, improve skin tone and texture

Other unique and effective treatments include PRP for hair loss, which is fast-becoming one of the best options to regrow hair with virtually no side effects. RevitalizeMaui also offers its signature Liquid Facelift to stop aging in its tracks, and Kybella, known as the “double-chin” shot. They also provide services for laser hair removal, tattoo removal, microneedling with PRP, anti-aging facials, chemical peels and non-laser skin resurfacing.

Known for his impeccable artistic eye and unparalleled attention to detail, Dr. Okwuje is dedicated to giving patients relaxed, natural-looking results that enhance their features and beauty, without looking overdone or artificial.

“The widely-held belief that we must look and feel our age and that there is not much we can do to look vibrant and improve the overall quality of our life is simply wrong,” adds Dr. Okwuje. “What we are striving for is a healthier, happier, more confident you. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned patient, we’re here to guide you every step of the way.”