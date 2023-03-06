103rd Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kamehameha Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kamehameha Schools, visit www.ksbe.edu.

The paniolo, or Hawaiian cowboy, is the focal point of a rich and fascinating heritage that stretches back nearly 200 years, beginning in the time of Kamehameha ‘Ekahi. Throughout that span of time, not only did cattle ranching here in Hawai’i become a booming industry that quickly evolved to suit our unique landscape, but it left lasting imprints on our people and proudly remains a way of life for some of our most precious communities across the islands.

Countless mele have been written by and for paniolo, reflecting the range of their experiences, putting voice to some of their most intimate sentiments, and giving us a glimpse into their colorful, dynamic world.

Over the years, paniolo life has developed into a rich culture that expresses itself both pragmatically and artistically, and its legacy is alive and well to this day. This year’s Song Contest will take a journey through the open plains and gentle slopes of the islands, celebrating the songs and stories of our paniolo. Aloha i ka Hawaiian Cowboy!

For more information, visit www.hawaiinewsnow.com/kamehameha-song-contest.