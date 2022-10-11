Discover Quiora, a hidden gem with amazing views at the Ritz Carlton Residences Waikiki

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quiora Waikiki and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quiora Waikiki, visit www.quiorawaikiki.com.

Overlooking the vibrant streets of Waikiki and the Pacific Ocean, Quiora Waikiki showcases rustic Italian cuisine in a relaxed, open-air dining experience. The kitchen draws from mindfully sourced local products to create meals that are inspired by the culinary tradition; homemade pastas, grilled steaks, and fresh seafood complemented by a genuine joy to serve.

For more information visit, www.quiorawaikiki.com.