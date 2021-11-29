Must try ono, locally made fish jerky from Punahele Hawai’i

HI Now host Rachel Pacarro sits down with Punahele Hawai’i to check out their delicious, locally made fish jerky!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Punahele Hawai’i and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Punahele Hawai’i, visit punahelehawaii.com.

Kanoelehua Robinson was raised in Hilo, Hawaii and grew up in a Hawaiian speaking household. She has her degree in Public Relations from Azusa Pacific University in California. Her love and passion for Hawaii motivates her to always share her culture with others. Kanoelehua is also the current Miss Hawaii Island.

Punahele seafood snacks are made locally by Hilo Fish Company. As a company, they want to offer their customers and followers a premium product that’s unique and represents the best of what Hawai’i has to offer. Punahele features a growing line of dried seafood snacks that encapsulates the flavors of Hawaii and is a healthier alternative to other snacks. They are perfect snacks for students, athletes, and adventurers.

Since they know a lot of their customers are either from Hawai’i or Hawaiians living abroad, they are offering a gift box this year on their website at Punahelehawaii.com. The box is composed of one of each ahi jerky flavors and their dried taegu. This is the perfect way to share your “favorite” snacks from Hawaii with your loved ones!

Use code HINOW20 to receive 20% of your next order until January 9th! Visit them at punahelehawaii.com, on Instagram @punahele.hawaii, or on Facebook @punahelehi.