Powur expands its solar sales to the Hawaii market

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Go Local Powur and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Go Local Powur, visit golocalpowur.com.

Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, is expanding into Hawaii. With the state having an advanced residential solar and storage market, Powur’s solar sales enablement and project fulfillment platform, which provides diverse clean energy solutions, is ideally positioned to help people on the islands upgrade to customized smart energy homes and achieve energy independence. With the expansion into Hawaii, Powur is now active in 22 states, plus Puerto Rico.

“Following the devastating fires in Maui, it is even more meaningful and important that Powur is expanding into Hawaii to help the community benefit from clean energy,” stated Powur CEO Jonathan Budd. “At Powur, our business model is designed to ensure that everyone can benefit from the clean energy transition - whether by joining the Powur sales community, becoming a business partner, or putting solar on your roof.”

As part of its expansion into the Hawaii market, Powur has partnered with Hawaii Unified, a locally-based solar installer passionate about contributing to a unique and sustainable island community. With more than 100 locally-based employees, Hawaii Unified has been operating for 18 years and is responsible for 20 MW of solar in Hawaii.

“As a local expert in solar, we are pleased to partner with Powur to strengthen our offering with the backing of a national solar platform,” stated Ryno Irwin, CEO of Hawaii Unified. “This partnership enables us to better serve our community with high-quality solar and storage technology, long-lasting warranties, and expert services. I particularly appreciate that the Powur platform allows us to provide our Kamaaina Community an opportunity to enjoy all of the benefits of the clean energy industry, keeping jobs and money here on the islands. Furthermore, building a network of local and nationwide Powur virtual solar sales teams helps us scale up our business with minimal risk.”

Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for 4 years in a row, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new features, technology and services, installers, and sales professionals to its platform. Powur’s platform business model enables it to quickly and easily add new technologies while limiting risk and cost. By providing first-rate, cutting-edge clean energy products, Powur is helping people have more control of their energy with full-house customized clean energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.golocalpowur.com or on Instagram @golocalpowur