Gift giving ideas from Pop-Up Mākeke

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pop-Up Mākeke and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pop-Up Mākeke, visit https://popupmakeke.com/

Did you check your list twice? Pop-Up Mākeke is coming to you for an exclusive in-person shopping event with their 14 Days of Christmas at Ka Makana Aliʻi! Shop clothes, snacks, accessories and even home décor from December 10-24. Ring in aloha and shop local this holiday season at Pop-Up Mākeke!

For more information, visit popupmakeke.com.