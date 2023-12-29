Plug-in and roll out with MINI of Hawaii’s electric vehicles

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of MINI of Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about MINI of Hawaii, visit www.miniofhawaii.com

Kapolei’s first full-service and new auto dealership destination is NOW OPEN - MINI of Hawaii at Kapolei. The new location boasts unprecedented service convenience and instant accessibility to valued MINI and BMW customers on the Westside of Oahu. The solar-powered, modern facility is designed to maximize convenience, safety and superior customer satisfaction.

While MINI servicing is still conveniently located in Kaka’ako for those living and working in Metro Honolulu and East Oahu, the expansion of the eye-catching, modern “Black Box” just off H1 offers available inventory, leading technology and diagnostic service equipment, mobile check-in, an executive lounge with complimentary refreshments, WIFI, luxury retail and exclusive local artwork. They even have a mini putting course!

‘Black Box’ auto campus features:

112,820 sq. ft. Campus (2.59 acres)

29,491 sq. ft. under roof

Energy Efficient Building

Rooftop Solar Power

13-Service Bay Workshop

2-Detail Bays

Dedicated Vehicle Delivery Center

Latest Service Technology and Diagnostic Equipment

MINI and BMW EV – High Voltage certified

BMW Group’s NEXTGen Retail Business Model

Luxury Retail and Refreshments

Neighboring service tenants including: CarWash808, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii

Esteemed design partners, Davie Young of DKKY Architecture Studio, Inc., with a dynamic consulting team led the project expansion in Kapolei. Dan Jordan of Honolulu Builders, LLC served as the General Contractor and Jamie Makasobe as lead designer.

For more information, visit miniofhawaii.com and follow the ride on: @miniofhawaii #MINI #miniofhawaii