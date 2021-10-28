Satisfy your pizza cravings at Pizza Mamo in downtown Honolulu

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

There’s an exciting new pizza place in Chinatown that you can’t miss! Pizza Mamo is Oahu’s only “Vera Pizza Napoletana” (True Neapolitan Pizza) certified pizzeria.

Matthew Resich, owner of Brick Fire Tavern, partnered with Chinatown neighbors Danny Kaaialii and Jonny Vasquez, owners of Encore Saloon and The Daley, to open Pizza Mamo during the most challenging economic time in modern history. The global coronavirus pandemic decimated local and global economies, with the restaurant industry being among the hardest hit. This didn’t stop the restaurateurs who combined their expertise and shared love for pizza to create anew pizzeria concept -Pizza Mamo. At Pizza Mamo, pizza lovers can enjoy two unique styles of pizza -Detroit and Brooklyn. The Detroit style is a double risen rectangular pan pizza with a caramelized cheese crust using farm fresh Wisconsin brick cheddar. This thick focaccia-like crust pizza is fluffy and chewy on the inside with crispy cheese edges. The Brooklyn style is a 16-inch New York/Napolitano hybrid thin crust pizza cooked to perfection in a wood-burning oven, marrying the best aspects of American pizza and the Italian classic.

For more information, go to eatpizzamamo.com.