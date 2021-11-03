Pho Viet Thien Hong serving up flavorful, authentic Vietnamese cuisine

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Vietnamese cuisine is full of flavors, textures, and spices! Whether you are vegetarian, vegan, or enjoy meat, they’ve got something for everyone. Owner Queennie Wong says that beer and drinks are a perfect pair for Vietnamese food.

Try their popular tofu lemon grass on vermicelli with a mix of vegetables and noodles! The rib eye steak is full of flavor and comes with rice and a side of salad. While you’re at it, try the udon stir-fry with tofu, chicken, and pork!

You can’t go to a Vietnamese restaurant and not try the pho! The savory beef broth and thin pieces of steak will have you wanting more! Add in bean sprouts, jalapenos, lemon, and basil to change the flavor of the soup. Dip the meat and noodles in a combination of hoisin and sriracha sauce to add a different dynamic to the dish.

Happy hour is from 3pm – 5pm with $1 off all drinks! Head down to Pho Viet Thien Hong for amazing, authentic Vietnamese cuisine!