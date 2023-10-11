Peter Savio presents Ohana Farm Parcels PHASE 2

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peter Savio and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peter Savio, visit www.savio.com

Savio Realty has completed the purchase of Phase 1 of the Ohana Farms Parcel Condominium Project (OFP)! This means that all the farmers who have purchased a “farming unit” in Phase 1 of OFP will be able to “prep” their “farming unit” for farming once their units have been “pinned” (surveyed).

Now that Phase 1 has closed, Phase 2 will now open to the public on October 14, 2023. With new financing options, local farmers can now buy for as low as 30% down. The OFP “farming units” will be available based on the farmer’s ability to qualify for financing and as a result of the filing of the OFP Condominium Map. With the filing of the Condominium Map, the city is able to issue Tax Map Keys (TMK) for the “farming units”.

Farmers and want to be farmers are invited to a meeting and lottery to purchase an OFP “farming unit” using cash and/or financing. The meeting will be held on October 14, 2023, at 8 A.M. at the OFP site.

Developer Peter Savio will provide everyone with an outline of the “path forward” for OFP. Lenders will also be available to provide interested buyers with information on how to obtain financial loans for the license/purchase of the “farming units”. Interested buyers will then have an opportunity to be a part of a “lottery” for the purchase of an OFP “farming unit”.

Own the Land you farm. A new farming/orchard project by Peter Savio, Ohana Farm Parcels, will offer local farmers the opportunity to own fee simple land in Waialua, HI.

Visit www.ohanafarmparcels.com or attend the Ohana Farm Parcels event and lottery on Saturday, October 14!