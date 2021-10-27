Paia Fish Market uses the freshest ingredients to create amazing cuisine

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Located on Kuhio and Dukes Lane, Paia Fish Market offers fresh fish including Mahi Mahi, Ono, snapper, and ahi! They also serve burgers, tacos, salads, and happy hour is from 3pm – 6pm daily. Don’t miss out on their Kama’aina specials from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm! While your there, stop by the gift store and purchase Paina t-shirts, hats, cooking spices, tote bags, and more!

Paia Fish Market uses only the freshest ingredients to create beautiful, tasty dishes. Try their homemade fish tacos with fresh fish, house-made salsa, and house-made tartar sauce. The Big Obama burger has Ono rolled in Cajun spices and topped with wasabi butter! If you’re in the mood for something lighter, try their seared ahi on a garden salad with cocktail shrimp and dressing.

Magnos Passos is the Manager and Chef at Paia Fish Market. Did you know he is a world body boarding champion from Brazil? How cool is that! He and his team will be celebrating their third-year anniversary serving great food in Waikiki. Magnos is excited to also announce that they will be opening a new location in Kailua soon!

Paina Fish Market is open from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm every day with indoor and outdoor seating, and takeout with curbside pickup! For more information, please visit paiafishmarket.com!