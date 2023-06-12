Pacific Marketing Conference 2023: Innovate Presented by AMA Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pacific Marketing Conference and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pacific Marketing Conference, visit pacific-marketing-conference-2023-innovate.heysummit.com.

American Marketing Association Hawaii (AMA Hawaii) presents its fourth-annual Pacific Marketing Conference on June 22, 2023 at Aloha Tower Marketplace. Back fully in-person, this one-day event experience offers a stimulating program with marketing strategies, solutions, and insight into current and future industry trends.

This year’s theme is “Innovate” and to help attendees navigate the day’s agenda, breakout sessions have been organized into three tracks: Products & Platforms, People and Practices.

Tickets are available until June 16, 2023: https://pacific-marketing-conference-converge-2022.heysummit.com

Mahalo to our sponsors who believe in our vision to develop our local marketing leaders.

Platinum Sponsors: Hawaii News Now and Pacific Media Group

Gold Sponsors: Alaska Airlines, KHON2 News, and Refinery Creative

Silver Sponsor: Servco Pacific Inc.

Bronze Sponsors: Aloha Petroleum, Ltd., Edwards Enterprises Inc, Jules & Gem, and Zippys Inc.

Additional support by: Mystical Sounds, Marian Jean Lee, HONBLUE, Hawaiian Host Group, Dunkin’ , Trophy House, Watanabe Floral Inc. and Hamilton Keola.