OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels adds Kauaʻi Beach Resort to Portfolio

OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is pleased to announce the completion of a significant milestone in its commitment to its home market of Hawai’i with the addition of Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa. Located in the picturesque town of Līhu’e on the enchanting ‘Garden Island’ of Kaua’i, the resort is spread across 25 lush acres of beachfront property and showcases 350 well-appointed guestrooms that offer breathtaking ocean views. The acquisition marks a pivotal step in OUTRIGGER’s expansion strategy and strengthens its presence on the four largest Hawaiian Islands.

Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa holds a special place in OUTRIGGER’s history, having been managed by the company in the 1990s. With this acquisition, OUTRIGGER welcomes the property back into its fold, with plans to enhance the resort and provide an exceptional experience for both its employees and guests.

The transition was marked by a traditional Hawaiian Blessing led by Kumu Blaine Kamalani Kia – who started his career with OUTRIGGER 25 years earlier at this resort. The poignant ceremony included a “mele kāhea” chant, which asked permission for OUTRIGGER to return to this special place; it was reciprocated by a “mele komo” chant of acceptance and invitation. A moment of silence was also observed for the sister island of Maui, where wildfires recently devastated the town of Lahaina.

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group, acknowledged that it is an emotional time for Hawai’i, “OUTRIGGER feels the heartache of the Maui fires deeply; last week, many of our employees lost their homes and loved ones. But in times of sorrow, there is a certain healing in embracing new beginnings and being intentional to lift people up. Today’s tying of the maile lei was about bringing people together, not only here, but across Hawai’i and across the world – it is an important symbol for us to be able to link ourselves together and move on into the future.”

Kumu Blaine Kia shared, “It’s that unity of coming together - like no like, kekahi i kekahi – one with each other, and trying to make sure that we raise our consciousness in the aloha spirit. I feel strongly, without a doubt, that OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels carries that spirit… that I want to make sure we sustain and perpetuate for many generations.”

With a legacy spanning 75 years, OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is a distinguished hospitality brand dedicated to providing extraordinary guest experiences through its premier beach locations, captivating beach bars, authentic live music and unwavering commitment to ocean conservation. The acquisition of Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa marks another step in the brand’s expansion journey, highlighting its deep-rooted connection to Hawai’i and its local communities.

For reservations and more information about OUTRIGGER Kaua’i Beach Resort & Spa, please visit: www.OUTRIGGER.com or connect with your local travel advisor.