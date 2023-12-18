OluKai’s Aloha List Includes the Entire Emergency Department at Queen’s West Oahu

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of OluKai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about OluKai, visit olukai.com

OluKai, the renowned island-inspired footwear company, recently made a heartwarming donation to Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu’s Emergency Department, embodying the true spirit of Aloha. Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu, situated at the heart of Hawaii, hosts the busiest emergency department in the state, attending to approximately 200 patients daily with limited room availability. Despite the challenges, the committed staff ensures each patient receives the highest quality care. The donation reflects OluKai’s ethos of living Aloha through its ocean-inspired products and community support initiatives. This act aligns with OluKai’s #AnywhereAloha motto, symbolizing its dedication to sharing the Aloha spirit.

