OluKai gives back on Molokai

OluKai, the island footwear company, has demonstrated its commitment to community well-being by generously gifting 300 shoes and slippers to the Queen’s Health System Emergency Department’s four main campus hospitals on Hawaii Island, Oahu, and Molokai. For their most recent trip, we traveled to Molokai to visit the island’s only hospital. Their donations not only provide comfort to healthcare professionals but also exemplifies OluKai’s dedication to supporting the holistic health of island communities. To learn more, visit OluKai.com.