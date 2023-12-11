OluKai gifts shoes to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital EMTs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of OluKai and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about OluKai, visit olukai.com.

OluKai, the island-inspired footwear company, recently demonstrated its commitment to community well-being by gifting an entire emergency department at the Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital with free shoes. Rooted in values of style, comfort, and craftsmanship, OluKai’s journey began with a unique vision for lifestyle footwear. The altruistic gesture aimed to support the dedicated healthcare professionals at the hospital, a facility nationally recognized for its top-tier rural healthcare. Queens Health Systems, the nonprofit organization behind the hospital, was originally founded by Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV. OluKai’s benevolent act reflects a harmonious blend of island spirit and genuine care for the community.

