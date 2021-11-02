Ohana Sub and Deli shares southern hospitality and amazing sandwiches with local community

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

Ohana Sub and Deli was established on May 16, 2014 by Danny and Kim Benson. They’ll be celebrating their 8-year anniversary in May of 2022! Sandwiches were always a part of Kim’s life growing up, whether that’s at parties, family gatherings, or making people platters. “Might as well make it a business,” said Kim.

Hawaii has always been a favorited vacation spot for the Benson family because of how similar the culture is to their home, Louisiana. With the combination of southern hospitality and the aloha spirit, Danny said it was a perfect fit for them to settle down on the island.

Since making Hawaii home, Ohana Sub and Deli has become a Wahiawa staple thanks to their homemade bread and famous house papaya seed dressing. She’ll even ship the dressing to you! Try their Bolo sandwich which has every meat in the house plus bacon and avocado. Their Wahiawa sandwich has delicious pepperoni, turkey, ham and cheddar. The Fiji 808 sandwich has pepperoni, bologna, salami, turkey, and ham. If you’re looking for something healthier, their turkey, bacon, and avocado sandwich is amazing. They also have a vegan meatball sub with vegan cheese, vegetables, and homemade marinara sauce!

So, head on down to Ohana Sub and Deli if you want to try delicious, amazing homemade sandwiches that everyone loves! For more information, please visit ohanasub.weebly.com.