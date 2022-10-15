Hale Makua serves Maui families through a continuum of healthcare programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/.

Hale Makua is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, established in 1946 to provide a home for elders who had no one to care for them or means to pay for care. Today Hale Makua serves over 1,500 elderly and disabled individuals on Maui annually. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson talks with Hale Makua’s Housekeeping Manager, Jordan Kahiamoe, as he shares about his experience bringing life and laughter to the residents at Hale Makua. We also talk with Hale Makua resident, Charlie Graves, who shares his experience living at the facility.

For more information, visit www.halemakua.org and on Facebook @halemakua or on Instagram @halemakua.