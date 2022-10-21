Advance your career and educational opportunities with Ohana Pacific Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ohana Pacific Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ohana Pacific Health, visit https://www.ohanapacific.com/

Working at Ohana Pacific Health is more than a job. It is a meaningful career where you make a difference every day for the members of our community.

Ohana Pacific Health’s Bridge program allows local CNAs with an interest in furthering their career an opportunity to do so while they continue employment. The ability to continue working a schedule that accommodates their schooling as well as having access to financial aid, workforce grants, and OPH’s tuition assistance program, candidates face less barriers preventing them from reaching their career goals.

For more information, visit www.ohanapacific.com