OHA empowers Hawaiians and strengthens Hawai’i

CEO Sylvia Hussey and Kumu Cy Bridges reintroduces the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, a semi-autonomous state agency responsible for improving the well-being of all Native Hawaiians. In addition to understanding the history and mission of the organization, learn about the recent change in OHA leadership and what it means for the future of the organization. Finally, what does Hakuone—the 30 acres of land OHA received in Kaka’ako Makai—represent for the future of the Native Hawaiian community in Honolulu and across the state? How will it keep Hawaiian culture alive and provide an accessible community for all local residents, and what is needed to make it a reality?

