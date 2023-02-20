The Office of Hawaiian Affairs improves the quality of life for Native Hawaiians through Hakuone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an extensive public query, OHA is moving forward with a plan to develop the kīpuka known as Hakuone in a way that will improve the quality of life for Native Hawaiians.

This wahi pana will connect the cultural and spiritual aspects of nohona Hawaiʻi, reflecting both our storied past and our promising future. It will become a uniquely Hawaiian space in an urban setting where people from around the world can gather and exchange ideas and where physical structures will harmonize with the environment.

For more information or how to get involved, visit www.hakuone.com.