Find an extensive collection of surf gear at the Quiksilver North Shore Boardriders Club

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of North Shore Marketplace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about North Shore Marketplace, visit https://northshoremarketplacehawaii.com/

In the heart of the surf capital of the world, Haleiwa, on the North Shore of Oahu, you’ll find the official Quiksilver North Shore Boardriders Club surf shop! North Shore Boardriders Club surf shop is owned and operated by legendary big wave surfer Barry Kanaiaupuni (B.K.) and features the latest surf equipment, clothing, and accessories.

Step inside and you’ll find an extensive collection of gear for the whole family. Whether you’re headed to the beach, into the surf, or out for a night on the town, North Shore Boardriders has exactly what you need to celebrate Hawaii’s island lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.northshoreboardridersclub.com or on Facebook @quiksilvernorthshoreboardridersclub.

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.