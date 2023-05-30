Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, visit www.cochawaii.org.

Marked by the designer’s profound love for her Hawaiian heritage and other first nations’ cultures, NOHO HOME reimagines the island home aesthetic into organic textures woven with native intelligence. Creating a sacred space is the essence of home and what inspired the namesake of the lifestyle brand.

For more information, visit nohohomehawaii.com or on Facebook and Instagram @nohohome.