22nd Annual HTDC Holiday Tech Job Fair

The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is delighted to announce the 22nd Annual Holiday Tech Job Fair, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT). The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hawaii Convention Center.

This premier job fair is strategically timed to attract Hawaii’s finest minds returning home for the festive season, with a specific focus on technology, engineering, and defense sectors. Job seekers, both returning residents and those currently residing in Hawaii, will have the unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders in Hawaii.

Representatives from a diverse array of local businesses will be present at the event, including major entities such as First Hawaiian Bank, Bishop & Co, and state organizations like the Department of Hawaiian Homelands. This comprehensive gathering aims to provide a platform for job seekers to explore diverse career opportunities and network with potential employers.

The 22nd Annual Holiday Tech Job Fair is a FREE event for all attendees, emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility for everyone seeking career advancement or change. Attendees can take advantage of invaluable resources offered on-site, including the Kamaaina Career Connect Holiday Corner networking event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

“The Holiday Tech Job Fair is a vital platform that brings together Hawaii’s talented workforce with leading industry players. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth in technology, engineering, and defense sectors in Hawaii,” said Umma Berkelman , Economic Development Specialist at HTDC. “We encourage all job seekers to attend this unique event and take advantage of the exceptional resources and networking opportunities it provides.”

For more information about the 22nd Annual Holiday Tech Job Fair, please visit htdc.org or contact Umma Berkelman at umma@htdc.org or (808) 220-6016.