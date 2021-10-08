Moani Waikiki opens new location at International Market Place

Sponsored by International Market Place

Moani’s is a local favorite on the west side, serving up great food and cocktails. Six to eight months after opening the Kapolei location, International Market Place reached out to owner Micah Keolanui and proposed a Moani location in Waikiki. Without hesitation, Micah accepted the offer and the new Moani Waikiki is now open for business. The new location brings a larger space with slightly different food items and drinks than the Kapolei restaurant. However, it still maintained the same vibe that people know and love.

Micah challenges anyone to try their delicious twist on the classic loco moco. Chef Michael Leslie starts with an 8oz all-Hawaiian beef patty seasoned with onions, garlic, salt and pepper. Instead of a regular chicken egg, Chef Leslie uses a duck egg which incorporates richness into the dish. For the rice, they create a risotto with smoked meat, Portuguese sausage, and beef stock. “Our concept was to take our simple loco moco and elevate it,” says Chef Leslie.

Everyone will find something they love on the Moani menu. Try the spicy salmon nachos with won ton chips, crispy salmon skin, and fresh diced salmon or their seafood rice palabok with rice instead of noodles!

As you eat, enjoy the sounds of Hawaii’s talented local artists. Growing up in a musical household, Micah combines dining with music to create a unique experience at Moani. They have daily live performers including some very popular musicians! Head to moaniwaikiki.com to make a reservation or order online.