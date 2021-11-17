Moani Waikiki excited to serve the community with good food and great entertainment

Sponsored by International Market Place

Moani, in the heart of Waikiki, features local comfort food, mouth-watering pupus, delicious drinks and great music, all in one location.

The restaurant’s goal is to make every customer feel like they’ve been personally invited, with ono meals cooked with heart and family-style customer service.

Moani has been a dream come true for Micah G and his brother Caleb. Inspired by their backyard family parties, the brothers fill the eatery with good food, live music and an inviting family feel. Growing up in a large, close-knit and musically driven family, the Keolanuis got their start in the local music industry in 2002 when they started “The Next Generation” with their cousin JP Kennedy and help from Uncle Danny Kennedy of The Mana’o Company. Since then Micah G pursued a solo career while Caleb and JP formed The Green. Music is a huge part of the Keolanui family and they’re continuing their tradition and passion for music by offering live music every day at Moani Waikiki through their friendships and partnerships with local musicians.

So if you’re looking for a spot with delicious food, great music, and an amazing atmosphere, head down to Moani Waikiki at International Market Place! For more information, please visit www.moaniwaikiki.com.