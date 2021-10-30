Mike and Billz Fire Grillz creates delicious local style food and meal preps for athletes

Sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union

If you’re looking to add some meat to your eat, Check out Mike & Billz Fire Grillz in Aiea.

Next time you’re hungry, check out Mike & Billz Fire Grillz. They pack plate lunches full of tender meat like steak, kalbi, salmon, shoyu chicken, garlic shrimp and more. There’s a huge variety of food to satisfy anyone with a big appetite and with plenty of healthy options, too.