Shop local in Lānaʻi City

Founded in the early 1900s as a residential community for laborers in the island’s then burgeoning pineapple industry, Lāna’i City has witnessed the rise and demise of that industry as an agricultural force in the Islands. With tourism now Lāna’i’s main industry, Lāna’i City steadfastly remains the island’s bustling, charmingly smallish residential center. A stroll around its town square – framed by the massive pines of Dole Park and a number of small retail shops, grocery stores, eateries and a modern cinema all occupying historic single-story buildings – is like a trip back to simpler small town Hawai’i life and a time when folks waved hello just because.

