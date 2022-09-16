Hop aboard Sail Trilogy for a unique Lāna’i day trip that gives back

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maui Visitors Bureau and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maui Visitors Bureau visit https://mauitourism.org/

Looking for a unique daytrip? Hop aboard Sail Trilogyʻs catamaran from Lāhainā Harbor on the island of Maui to the island of Lāna’i. The exclusive experience invites visitors to mālama (take care of) and support the ‘āina (land) of Lāna’i.

One of the many sites visitors will help preserve and restore is the Keone restoration site. On these day trips Pūlama Lāna’i has visitors outplant to promote preservation, progress and sustainability on Lāna’i.

For more information, visit sailtrilogy.com and pulamalanai.com.