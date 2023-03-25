Become a member of the Maui Ocean Center

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maui Ocean Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maui Ocean Center, visit https://mauioceancenter.com/.

The Maui Ocean Center turns 25 in March! More than just an aquarium, Maui Ocean Center focuses on educating the public on Hawaiian culture and marine life conservation.

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, Maui Ocean Center is offering added benefits for their annual members. These perks include an exclusive member T-shirt, a free dessert at the award-winning Seascape restaurant and discounts at Maui Ocean Treasures gift shop. Regular member benefits also include unlimited admission to the aquarium 365 days a year and free parking. Additionally, a donation is made in each member’s name to the nonprofit Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, which works to protect sea turtles and coral reefs.

A full list of member benefits can be found online at mauioceancenter.com/membership. Memberships can be purchased from that webpage, by calling (808) 270-7087 or in person at Maui Ocean Center’s front entrance.