Maui Food Bank helps the hungry in Maui County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maui Food Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maui Food Bank, visit https://mauifoodbank.org/

The Maui Food Bank provides safe and nutritious food to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry. They serve around 14,000 people a month with the help of their volunteers, partners and agencies such as the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.

To learn more about the Maui Food Bank, visit mauifoodbank.org.