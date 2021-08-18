Maui Brewing Company emphasizes the importance of ohana and community

Sponsored by Hawaii Executive Collaborative

“Were not just a brewery,” said Garrett Marrero, co-founder, and CEO of Maui Brewing Company. “We also have a distillery under our Kupu Spirits brand, as well as our Maui Hard Seltzer. We also have four restaurants around the state of Hawaii.” It takes a lot of manpower to run such a large operation, and Maui Brewing Company was down to roughly 30 staff members during the pandemic. However, they are proud announce that they have brought back a good portion of the team.

Marrero explains that the community is everything when it comes to his business. “Local is important, and I think authenticity in local is even more important,” said Marrero. Being a local business is to be a part of the community: to understand what the people are experiencing and to help in any way possible. Maui Brewing Company provides not just health and medical, but also retirement benefits like 401K. “We want to develop a family here: truly an ohana that can be with us for a long time, and hopefully a lifetime.”

With tourism at an all time low, Maui Brewing Company had to find a way to keep the business running. They decided to pivot into the sanitizer industry, which they found was a great opportunity to support the community through their distillery. In the end, Marrero believes that a good balance between tourism and diversification in Hawaii’s economy will help to prevent an economic scare from happening again.

For more information: mauibrewingco.com, Instagram and Facebook: @mauibrewingco