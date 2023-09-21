MACC Presents WE ARE FRIENDS MAUI Benefit Concert Hosted by Henry Kapono

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Maui Arts & Cultural Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Maui Arts & Cultural Center, visit mauiarts.org.

Hawaii musician Henry Kapono and Maui Arts & Cultural Center CEO Art Vento joined Guy Hagi on Sunrise to talk about their upcoming benefit concert for Maui wildfire victims.

The benefit concert is taking place on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the A&B Amphitheater / Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates will open at 3:30pm with the show to start at 4pm and end at 10pm. Hosted by Henry Kapono, the concert will feature Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, Kimie Miner, Makana, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaialiʻi, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Angela Morales, Songs of C&K, Kalaʻe Parish, Ana Vee, Kealoha, George Kahuokuʻs Slack Key Ohana and special guest Mick Fleetwood.

100% of the concert ticket proceeds will go to the Maui wildfire relief organizations, Maui Strong Hawaii Community Foundation, The Peoples Fund and the Henry Kapono Foundation.

For more information and to buy tickets to support Maui’s wildfire victims, visit mauiarts.org.

For people who can’t make it to Maui, the concert will be streamed at mauiarts.org.