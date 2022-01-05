New refreshing store layout focused on health and wellness at Longs Drugs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Longs Drugs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Longs Drugs, visit https://longs.staradvertiser.com/.

Since 1954, Longs Drugs has been a mainstay in communities across Hawaii. Today, along with its parent company CVS Health, the Longs Drugs stores in Kapolei (590 Farrington Highway) and Hawaii Kai (377 Keahole Street) are welcoming back its loyal customers to experience a new and refreshed store layout with expanded health and wellness services at its MinuteClinic and Wellness Rooms that will be convenient for the entire family.

“As part of this community, we are pleased to be able to reinvest in our stores, expand our team and create more resources to better serve families here on Oahu,” said Scott Sutton, Region Director for Longs Drugs in Hawaii, welcoming families to the newly renovated spaces. “Offering convenient and affordable health and wellness options for the community is a top priority for us. And we remain committed to providing island residents with the products and services they have come to expect from their neighborhood Longs Drugs stores .”

During the pandemic, Longs Drugs continued to provide its customers with everyday basic necessities, pharmacy needs and island favorites. And when the COVID-19 vaccines became available, they became a trusted resource by providing the vaccine through their pharmacies. The Kapolei and Hawaii Kai stores will continue to offer those and additional health and wellness services including options for in-store or telehealth services, immunizations, treatments for common illnesses, and care for long term conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and mental health services. Longs Drugs will also be offering classes teaching the community ways to help keep up general wellness of the mind and body.

Both stores will also feature the services from a newly created position of store navigator to help community members navigate the stores to find the services or products that they need.

As a gift to the community, each store will feature a custom-painted mural by artist Kai Kaulukukui. Born and raised on Hawaii Island, Kai’s work can be seen locally, nationally and internationally, and now at the Kapolei and Hawaii Kai Longs Drugs.

“These murals are dedicated to the people of each community and the generations that follow. The art celebrates the local ‘Aina by reflecting elements of each powerful area and incorporating stories from the past and present,” says Kai Kaulukukui. “This mana’o is represented in physical form by the shapes, colors, and subject matter, like the loko i’a and hinai in Hawaii Kai, and the ulu and awapuhi in Kapolei. We are honored to embrace elements that make each community so special and celebrate our culture through local art.”

