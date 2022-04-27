New spacious and open luxury listing from Locations

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations, visit https://www.locationshawaii.com/.

Your private oceanfront home awaits in Mikiola! Located right on Kaneohe Bay, you’ll enjoy views of sailboats framed perfectly with the luscious Ko’olau mountains in the background all year long. Enter through the powered gate to unwind in the peace and comfort of this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath oasis.

The first level has a welcoming open floor-plan with newly installed carpet in the living room, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, and freshly painted walls throughout. For added seclusion, retreat to the primary bedroom upstairs – the only room on the second level – and take in the panoramic views from the lanai.

Stepping outdoors, you’ll find the backyard with your very own boat dock w winch stand and pier, fit for any ocean related activities. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, highway access, and all the entertainment Kaneohe has to offer. Schedule a visit today and see this charming bay home for yourself!

Schedule a showing to come by and see the property or go online to see their virtual tour at www.locationshawaii.com!