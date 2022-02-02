Locations gives exclusive insight into current real estate trends in Hawaii

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations, visit www.locationshawaii.com.

Real estate is a hot topic in Hawaii, and Locations has the inside scoop on current trends happening in the market!

Lead Real Estate Research Analyst John Jacobson says that the Hawaii real estate market is aggressive, with a large amount of interested buyers and small supply of sellers. Even if this has been the state of the industry for years, the global pandemic has caused a dramatic shift in the market. With record amounts of low inventory, single family homes and condominiums are experiencing pressures that have tremendously increased prices.

“We’re going to see continued rising prices,” says John. Given the current pressures on the market, expect prices to continue to rise through 2022. However, the trends seem to be following seasonal patterns, which is reassurance that the market is not headed in to a bubble period. This also means more stability within the market.

If you are interested in keeping up with trends, inside information, and insight on Hawaii’s real estate market, then tune into the Oahu Real Estate Report with Locations! This podcast will feature industry professionals, product discussions, behavioral statistics and more! “We’re really excited to bring that knowledge base to the consumer,” says COO of Locations and President of the Honolulu Board of REALTORS Chad Takesue.

Starting February 22 at noon HST, listen to the Oahu Real Estate Report with Locations Podcast. It will be available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!